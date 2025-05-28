Cabinet Approves Copper Mining Agreement And Economic Relief Measures

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) -- The Cabinet on Sunday approved a 30-year copper mining agreement and expanded customs penalty relief as part of broader measures to support economic activity and resolve outstanding business issues.The Cabinet approved an executive agreement with Wadi Araba Mining Company for copper extraction covering 25 square kilometers. Under the deal, the company will be registered as a public shareholding company with shares offered for public subscription.The agreement requires all raw materials to be processed locally before export, with treasury revenues varying based on global commodity prices. The government noted that copper is considered a strategic mineral requiring special legislation for exploitation.In a related economic measure, the Cabinet extended customs penalty exemptions to cases discovered before January 1, 2025, expanding from the previous 2022 cutoff. Eligible businesses can receive up to 90% relief from accumulated penalties. The decision is intended to help resolve outstanding customs cases, facilitate revenue collection, and assist businesses in regularizing their status.The government also approved a land use agreement with Indian company Ocior Energy for green hydrogen feasibility studies. Jordan has been positioning itself as a regional hub for green hydrogen and ammonia production through multiple agreements with international partners. Green hydrogen is seen as an environmentally friendly renewable energy source with applications in electricity generation, industry, and heating.Addressing urban development concerns in Irbid Governorate, the Cabinet gave quarry operators in the Samad Quarries area a five-year transition period to close operations. The decision responds to urban expansion toward the quarry area and the impact of explosives on nearby residential buildings. Current operators will receive proper permits but cannot expand beyond existing coordinates, and no new licenses will be issued in the area.The Cabinet also approved a new professional qualification and accreditation system for engineers designed to enhance their competitiveness in local, regional, and global markets. The system aligns with Arab Engineers Union standards and will establish a professional registry documenting qualifications, experience, and professional ranks.Other decisions included updated regulations for private medical laboratory licensing, replacing rules in place since 2003, and additional funding of approximately 7 million dinars for the Ministry of Education's 2026 budget to support education reform programs focusing on improving school environments and expanding kindergarten enrollment.As part of ongoing efforts to ease business burdens, the Cabinet approved settlement recommendations for 419 tax cases involving companies and individuals with outstanding obligations under income and sales tax laws.