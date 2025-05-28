Yarmouk University, Canada's WU Discuss Academic Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, May 28 (Petra) - Yarmouk University (YU) President Dr. Islam Massad on Wednesday discussed ways to enhance academic cooperation with the Associate Vice-President of the University of Waterloo (UW), Dr. Bessma Momani.According to a university statement, Massad stressed the university's "commitment" to achieve academic and technical modernization and development.Massad also said the UJ also pledges to integrate modern technology into its educational programs to keep pace with global developments and enhance its alumni "competitiveness" in the labor market.Massad pointed to the possibility of sending YU students to University of Waterloo to complete their postgraduate studies in specialized disciplines, mainly data science, artificial intelligence, and computer engineering.To achieve this goal, he noted this future collaboration comes within the framework of the current joint cooperation and the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, aimed to support innovation and develop higher education.Momani, in turn, underlined University of Waterloo's interest in strengthening international partnerships, exchanging academic and professional expertise, and implementing "successful" educational models at Jordanian universities.