KTM E-Duke Spied Testing Is This Electric Motorcycle We've Been Waiting For?
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) KTM's first electric motorcycle, based on the Duke model, is currently undergoing testing in Austria. The E-Duke is expected to feature a modern design, a 5.5 kWh battery with a 100km range, and be influenced by Bajaj Auto's recent support.Two-wheeler companies are going electric, launching e-scooters. Many are now focusing on electric motorcycles. Premium brand KTM has been rumored to be planning an electric bike for years.New info suggests KTM's first electric bike is in testing in Austria. It's based on the popular Duke model, hinting at an E-Duke release soon.KTM's first electric motorcycle will have a modern design, featuring the company's signature color. Expect a new subframe, sharp bodywork, updated headlight, MotoGP-inspired air scoop, and a cool 3D-printed seat.The bike is rumored to have a 5.5 kWh battery, offering a 100km range. The E-Duke will pack a 10kW motor. Details on power and performance are scarce, but expect fast charging, an integrated charging cable, a wide handlebar, and a 4.3-inch TFT display.Bajaj Auto recently helped KTM overcome financial difficulties. This has a significant impact on the Indian and global two-wheeler markets, increasing demand for Indian-made products. So, KTM's electric bike might be made in India.
