Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Equator's Washer And Dryer Set Recognized By Better Homes & Gardens As The Best Quiet Washing Machine

2025-05-28 09:32:36
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In an industry where washing machines are often known for their noise, Equator's engineering stood out. According to the Better Homes & Gardens review team, "We actually thought the cycle had stopped mid-way-it was that quiet." The unit remained nearly silent even when tested in an open laundry area, with only a soft chime at the end to indicate the cycle's completion.

In addition to its impressively quiet performance, the machine earned praise for its effectiveness in stain removal, energy efficiency, and user-friendly controls. With intuitive settings, a compact vertical build, and customizable wash cycles, this laundry solution delivers powerful performance without sacrificing simplicity or space.

The reviewers highlighted the following features:

  • Powerful wash cycles that effectively removed stains and odors
  • Intuitive controls and labeling with minimal need for reference
  • Space-saving, stacked design ideal for small homes and apartments
  • Adjustable water temperature and drum agitation
  • An exceptionally quiet motor that redefined expectations

A Compact Powerhouse for Modern Living

With a washer capacity of 1.57 cu. ft., this model is best suited for individuals, couples, or small families seeking efficiency in compact spaces. While larger households may prefer more capacity, the unit is ideal for apartments, condos, and secondary laundry setups where noise reduction and space optimization are priorities.

Equator continues to offer stackable laundry solutions built with the same commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

About Better Homes & Gardens
 With over a century of expertise, Better Homes & Gardens is a trusted name in home and lifestyle publishing. Known for its expert product testing, inspiring content, and practical tips, the brand reaches over 360 million readers annually and remains a household authority in home living and design.

About Equator Advanced Appliances
 Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is a Houston-based brand dedicated to providing energy-efficient, space-saving home solutions. From innovative laundry systems to modern kitchen appliances, Equator remains at the forefront of design, functionality, and sustainability.

Media Contact:

Name: Nick Mathews
Phone: 713-589-2123
Email: [email protected]
Company: Equator Advanced Appliances

SOURCE Equator Advanced Appliances

