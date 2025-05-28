Rutgers Student's Internship At Goldman Sachs Leads To Full-Time Job Offer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I've always had a passion for marketing, and I admire its ability to connect with people on a local and global scale. I knew that marketing is required in every industry, and something that drew me to the world of finance is the work ethic and ambition that people have," said Bhat, who had a double major inandand a minor in psychology.

"Goldman Sachs has so many people who are so talented and passionate about the industry that they work in," she said. "Whatever they do, they are one of the best in the industry, so I wanted to grow and get that experience working with people like that."

When Bhat had to choose a major, she wanted to combine marketing, business analytics and psychology. She enrolled at Rutgers Business School, in part, because of its diverse range of classes and the ability to have a minor outside the school.

"I did not want to do just one path," Bhat said. "I thought that a well-rounded education is really important, especially in business, to be able to process different points of view."

Bhat said her psychology classes taught her the "why" behind people's decisions, which can help her excel in a marketing career. "I think that creativity and the ability to think outside the box is valued in any industry, especially marketing," she said.

When Bhat emigrated with her family from India at age 11, she learned quickly to adjust to a new culture. When it was time to choose a college, Bhat knew she wanted to stay in New Jersey, and that Rutgers was the perfect choice.

"Rutgers is known to have such a strong network and alumni base, on a global scale. Wherever you go, if you say Rutgers, they know the school, they know the people and the culture. That was very important for me," said Bhat. She also noted that Rutgers professors come from many different backgrounds and can offer real-life experiences from their time working in industry.

Knowing the high value of internships, Bhat took to heart her professors' advice to be active on LinkedIn. Rutgers Business School's Office of Career Management helped Bhat polish her resume and prepare for interviews. The mix led to Bhat landing a summer internship at Bristol Myers Squibb in 2023 as a business operations and strategy intern. The following summer, Bhat used the same skills and savvy to secure a summer analyst internship at Goldman Sachs, a global investment bank. The internship at Goldman Sachs led to the full-time job offer.

"Especially when it comes to a big school like Rutgers, there are endless opportunities to better yourself and get access to resources that can help, whether it's with our career preparation or classroom assistance," Bhat said. "I love that the only limit is the amount of effort you put into things. If you are willing to ask for help, and if you're willing to seek out the resources, then there's not much of a limit to the things you can learn."

Bhat seized other opportunities after arriving on campus.

She interned with the Office of Career Management, creating social media content and helping to plan events. She also gained experience working as a Rutgers Business School social media ambassador. Bhat co-founded Rutgers Milana, a student group to raise awareness about South Indian culture. Bhat's experience evolving from a new immigrant as a preteen to a well-connected university student made her want to share her knowledge with others.

"Moving to the United States when I was 11 years old and adjusting to a new culture has helped me be more versatile," said Bhat. "It definitely contributed to my work ethic and aspirations that I hold today. I think I adapt to change and make long-term decisions better because I value the sacrifices my family and I made. That's one of the reasons I became a social media ambassador at RBS. As I uncovered so many resources and experiences that the business school offers, I wanted to share it with my peers and help them feel connected and supported on their college journey."

While at Sayreville War Memorial High School, Bhat was active in DECA, a non-profit organization that prepares students for careers in marketing, finance and hospitality. She remained involved with the student club at Rutgers Business School, competing in national and international competitions and serving on the board.

Bhat also continues to serve as CEO of Mental Health United, an online resource she founded as a junior in high school, during the COVID-19 pandemic, to help young adults feel more connected and to spread awareness about mental health. Bhat recalled texting with her friends at the start of the lockdown, and the group sharing how they felt isolated, anxious and lonely.

"I thought there must be some way to help at least one person feel less lonely during such a vulnerable period, and the first resource I could think of was social media," said Bhat, who started Mental Health United on Instagram. "A few weeks later, someone messaged me saying how they looked forward to my posts and the tips and resources I shared. That was the moment that made it all worth it to me."

Cristina Cushing, a career counselor officer at Rutgers Business School Office of Career Management, saw Bhat's skills when she was an intern in the office.

"Neha's creativity, passion, strong leadership, and ability to take initiative have set her apart as a role model for her peers and an asset to our department over the past two and a half years," Cushing said. "Her strong work ethic, analytical skills, and strong teamwork skills undoubtedly made her a standout candidate for competitive internships, like Bristol Myers Squibb and Goldman Sachs."

Bhat's parents were excited to see their oldest child walk across a stage in cap and gown. It was a first for the family – the parents, Vani and Murali, who work at IBM, did not have similar ceremonies when they graduated from university in India.

Recalling her arrival in the U.S., Bhat said, "I don't think that seventh grader even knew the opportunities and possibilities that I have found. I've always hoped to make my family proud and take the opportunities I get because I understand that they sacrificed a lot for us to move to the U.S. I think that seventh grader would be quite happy to see the way things came out."

Bhat's outstanding academic achievement, service to Rutgers Business School, and leadership potential earned her the Dean's Distinguished Leadership Award, along with Suvrat Dwivedi, BS '25 , and Alisha Vij , MBA '25 .

The award, created in 2011, recognizes student leaders from Rutgers Business School's graduate program and its undergraduate programs in Newark and New Brunswick. Each recipient's name is engraved on the Rutgers Business School bell as a lasting recognition.

SOURCE Rutgers Business School