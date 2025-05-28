Woof Debuts Doggy Dental Mix: A First-Of-Its Kind Dental Care Solution That Turns Playtime Into Teeth Cleaning Time

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Woof's Doggy Dental Mix was created to help change behavior–or lack thereof -reinventing pet dental care by addressing both convenience for owners and supporting clean teeth and oral health for dogs. 80% of dogs over three years old have some degree of periodontal disease, and even though veterinarians agree that owners should be brushing their dogs' teeth daily, 93% don't because it doesn't fit seamlessly into their routine. Doggy Dental Mix is poised to fix that by incorporating oral care into daily play. Unlike standard dental supplements-which dogs consume in seconds and only treat the symptoms like bad breath-Doggy Dental Mix's unique delivery method through Woof's Pupsicle ensures that the product coats a dog's teeth for at least 20 minutes of deep cleaning–giving owners the results they want without a routine that both of them dread.

"This is more than just a product launch for Woof-we're tackling a major gap in pet health by merging playtime with dental hygiene, and changing consumer behavior in the process," says Daniel Haarburger, Founder of Woof. "Most owners find brushing their dogs' teeth tedious and difficult, meaning that a lot of the time, it just doesn't happen. However, by making it both easy and convenient for the owner and enjoyable and effective for the dog, we're taking a massive step forward in our mission to reinvent everyday pet care."

Doggy Dental Mix's two hero ingredients–Oratech® enzymes and postbiotics–help keep your dog's breath fresh, promote healthy teeth and gums, and support a balanced oral microbiome. The unique format of the Pupsicle allows the specially-formulated enzymes extended contact time in the oral cavity to maximize cleaning power. Oratech® is a unique blend that combines enzymes and other ingredients such as kelp, parsley, and Ceylon cinnamon that are specifically designed to target tartar and oral biofilm buildup while supporting a healthy oral biome, providing 30 times more cleaning action than standard dental chews due to extended contact time.

"Doggy Dental Mix is an innovative, breakthrough product that combines clinically-backed ingredients with a delivery method dogs actually enjoy. We're not just masking bad breath, we're supporting healthier mouths, reducing plaque buildup, helping to prevent serious dental disease for dogs, and bridging the gap in one of the most overlooked aspects of canine wellness," says Lindsey Kaplan, Woof's Veterinary Advisor.

On the heels of an explosive 6,000% growth over the past two years and massive retail expansion into over 7,500 stores, including REI, PetSmart, and Tractor Supply, Woof is continuing to innovate the pet industry with fun, enriching, and functional products that enhance the lives of dogs and the people that love them.

Doggy Dental Mix will be available for purchase for $19.99.

Woof is the award-winning pet brand known for making life easier for dogs and their owners. With a commitment to quality and thoughtful design, Woof helps dogs enjoy safer, healthier play and their owners enjoy the peace of mind that comes with it. Its hero product, the Pupsicle was the winner of the 2024 Pet Innovation Awards for Dog Toy of the Year and was named an honorable mention on the TIME 2024 Best Inventions List.

