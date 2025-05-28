Survey Reveals Refinancing Student Loans May Lead To Lower Monthly Payments

"Student loan payments have the potential to create a significant financial burden for many borrowers," said Barbara Thomas, chief operating officer of SouthEast Bank. "These survey results show that refinancing can provide real relief to most. Borrowers are not only paying off their loans sooner and reducing interest over the life of the loan, but they also are freeing up money each month that can be saved, invested, or used for discretionary spending that may have otherwise been put on hold."

Of the 200 refinancing customers:



78.5% lowered monthly payments, freeing up cash flow for everyday expenses.

32.5% saved on monthly payments while also accelerating their loan payoff.

51.5% expect to pay off their student loans faster thanks to refinancing.

37.44% reported being able to save more for retirement, setting themselves up for long-term financial stability.

45.13% said refinancing helped them invest more in their well-being, such as healthcare, fitness or personal development. 18.97% said refinancing helped them buy a home, overcoming financial hurdles that previously delayed homeownership for 62% of respondents.

"Consumer discretionary spending is a key component of a healthy economy, but the rising costs of essential goods and services can put a real pinch on individuals with student loan debt," Thomas said. "We aim to help our customers consolidate and refinance these loans, giving them the freedom to spend more on things they enjoy, which in turn stimulates the economy."

The dedicated and experienced team for ELFI, previously called Education Loan Finance, has been helping customers refinance their student loans since 2015. Borrowers are individually paired with Student Loan Advisors to allow for a single point of contact throughout the process.

About ELFI

ELFI, a division of SouthEast Bank, is a leading online lender designed to assist borrowers by consolidating and refinancing private and federal student loans into one simple, low-cost loan. ELFI believes that providing consumers with comprehensive refinancing and consolidation options empowers the consumers on their financial journey. To learn more, visit elfi .

About SouthEast Bank

SouthEast Bank is a community bank headquartered in Farragut, Tennessee. With assets in excess of $3.3 billion, SouthEast Bank offers a full suite of loan and deposit products and services for families and businesses throughout Middle and East Tennessee, including its specialty consumer loan division, ELFI, which specializes in educational loan programs. SouthEast Bank is committed to the financial success of its customers, employees, and communities. Local decision-making and community involvement have been the driving successes of SouthEast Bank since its inception. Member FDIC.

For more information, visit southeastbank or call 1-844-732-2657.

