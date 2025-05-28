Texas Homebuyers Chose New Construction At Higher Than National Rate

A record low proportion of Texas homes went to first-time buyers, accounting for only 20% of home purchases during the period. Nationally, first-time home purchases are 24% of home sales, also an all-time low.

Median Buyer Age Reaches Record High

Also aligning with national trends, the median age of homebuyers in Texas was at a record high of 58, continuing a general upward trajectory that had dipped to 49 in the previous period from 56 the year before that.

More Texans Buying Multi-Generational Homes

Multi-generational homes were more popular than ever, with 24% of Texas buyers saying they intended to share the home with adult children, adult siblings, parents, or grandparents. Nationally, 17% of home purchases fit that description. Both figures are new highs.

"A home purchase brings together so many important aspects of life," said Christy Gessler, Chairman of Texas Realtors. "It can be challenging to balance all the considerations, and the transaction itself can be complex, but your Texas Realtor has the knowledge and resources to assist you through the whole process."

Many Sellers Take Their Time

When asked about their sense of urgency in selling a home, 49% of Texas sellers said they could wait for the right offer. An additional 37% said they could sell in a reasonable time frame, and only 15% reported needing to sell as soon as possible. Many did sell right away, as 31% of sellers had their homes on the market for one week or less. The top reason sellers gave for selling was wanting to move closer to friends and family.

Texans Remain Highly Satisfied with Realtors

Clients' satisfaction with Realtors was high, with 89% of buyers saying they would definitely (74%) or probably (15%) use the same agent again. Sellers were similarly enthusiastic, with 87% reporting they would definitely (71%) or probably (16%) use their agent again.

"Our members continue to excel at forming lasting relationships with clients based on unparalleled service," said Gessler. "Whatever your real estate needs and no matter the type of assistance you're looking for, there's no one better prepared to help you than a Texas Realtor."

About the 2025 Texas Homebuyers and Sellers Report

The 2025 Texas Homebuyers and Sellers Report provides insights into the behaviors, motivations, and opinions of Texas homebuyers and sellers who had a real estate transaction during the 12-month period between July 2023 and June 2024.

