Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aclaris Therapeutics To Participate In Two June Healthcare Conferences


2025-05-28 09:32:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAYNE, Pa., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences in June.

  • On Wednesday June 4, 2025, at 10:30 AM EDT, Aclaris' Chief Executive Officer Dr. Neal Walker and other members of Aclaris' senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat during Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.
  • On Wednesday June 11, 2025, at 1:20 PM EDT, Dr. Walker and other members of Aclaris' senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat during the 46th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL.

A live and archived webcast of both events will be accessible on the Events page of . The webcasts will be available on the Aclaris website for at least 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit and follow Aclaris on X (formerly Twitter) at @AclarisTx and on LinkedIn .

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

Will Roberts
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
(484) 329-2125
...


