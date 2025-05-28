AI GPO Launches As Nation's First AI-Focused Group Purchasing Organization, Democratizing Advanced AI Technology And Essential Business Savings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI GPO, the world's first Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) singularly focused on Artificial Intelligence, today announced its national launch. The company is set to democratize access to the latest AI technologies and deliver substantial savings on a wide range of business essentials for companies of all sizes. This approach positions AI GPO as the next generation of GPOs, offering a free membership that uniquely combines discounts on cutting-edge AI software with significant cost reductions on operational necessities.

AI GPO empowers businesses by leveraging collective purchasing power to negotiate deals typically unavailable to individual companies. This allows members immediate access to highly competitive contracts, including one of the most aggressive office supply and furniture contracts currently available, and notable savings on credit card processing through partners like Payment Processing Consultants .

“AI GPO is founded on the principle that the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence and significant operational savings shouldn't be exclusive to large corporations,” said Cody Henehan, CEO of AI GPO.“We are establishing a new paradigm where businesses of any scale can join for free and instantly tap into a dual stream of benefits: preferred pricing on critical AI tools and platforms - including access to quantum computing - and remarkable discounts on their everyday operational expenditures. Our aim is to be the one-stop shop for companies looking to cut costs and simultaneously embrace the next generation of technology to optimize their business and drive innovation.”

A New Generation of Purchasing: AI Technology & Essential Supplies

What sets AI GPO apart is its dedicated focus on making advanced AI solutions accessible and affordable. Members gain entry to discounted rates for AI services and platforms, enabling them to enhance efficiency, glean deeper insights, and foster growth. For example, through AI GPO's network, companies can engage with vendors like Silveray, which provides AI capabilities to streamline processes across departments such as HR, finance, IT, and cybersecurity, ultimately driving business growth. Furthermore, AI GPO highlights the potential for companies to reduce their procurement costs by approximately 40% through the strategic implementation of AI.

Beyond technology, AI GPO offers robust savings on a comprehensive list of business essentials, including:



AI Platforms & Software

Software Like Office365

Cybersecurity Solutions

Medical Equipment & Supplies

Office Supplies & Furniture

Credit Card Processing IT Hardware & Electronics



Commitment to Member Success and Future Innovation

AI GPO is committed to partnering with vendors that are at the forefront of the evolving business landscape, ensuring members receive the most aggressive pricing and innovative solutions. The organization emphasizes that membership is 100% free and designed for quick sign-up, allowing businesses to start saving almost instantly.

Reinforcing its leadership in the intersection of AI and business efficiency, AI GPO will be a featured speaker at the prestigious Ai4 conference in Las Vegas this August.

“We are building more than just a GPO; we are fostering a community where businesses are able to thrive in an increasingly competitive and technologically advanced market,” Henehan stated.“By providing free access to savings on sophisticated AI tools, we are leveling the playing field and equipping our members for sustained success. This is the future of group purchasing.”

For more information about AI GPO and to sign up for a free membership, visit .

About AI GPO: AI GPO is the world's first artificial intelligence-focused Group Purchasing Organization. It is dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes save money and leverage the latest in AI technology and innovation. Membership is free and provides access to exclusive discounts on AI software and platforms, alongside significant savings on a broad range of business essentials including office supplies, medical equipment, IT hardware, and credit card processing. AI GPO aims to be the premier one-stop shop for businesses looking to reduce operational costs and access next-generation technology, thereby democratizing the benefits of artificial intelligence for all.

Contact: Brendon Frazer, CAIO

AI GPO

585-313-7110

...