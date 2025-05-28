PRM Expands Care Team In Atlanta, Launches Georgia's First Center Of Excellence For Endometriosis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Ashley Davis Joins PRM's Center of Excellence in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta, GA ( M a y 28 , 2025) – Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), is proud to announce a significant expansion of its care team in Atlanta, further solidifying its commitment to comprehensive, lifetime care for endometriosis patients. With the addition of a second pelvic pain and endometriosis specialist and the first endometriosis excision surgeon, PRM is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled support to patients suffering from this complex condition in the state of Georgia.

Now open with the expansion of new providers, PRM is proud to announce the nation's first Center of Excellence for Endometriosis in Atlanta – one of a growing number of centers nationwide as a part of PRM.

Endometriosis is often misunderstood and misdiagnosed, leaving countless individuals in chronic pain and searching for answers. Even after undergoing excision surgery-widely considered the gold standard for treatment-many patients continue to face challenges in managing residual pain and symptoms. The PRM Center of Excellence is designed to be an endometriosis patient's medical home, offering a multidisciplinary approach to managing the condition and its far-reaching effects on the body.

PRM's expanded team in Atlanta demonstrates its dedication to addressing every facet of endometriosis. With the addition of Amanda Kinder, FNP-C, pelvic pain, and endometriosis specialist, PRM is ensuring that more patients have access to PRM's patented PRM ProtocolTM, which treats the pain and symptoms related to endometriosis by reducing inflammation in the pelvic floor.

The addition of Dr. Ashley Davis, MD, the first PRM Gynecologic Surgeon & Endometriosis Excision Specialist in the region, marks a significant step forward in establishing PRM Centers of Excellence across the nation. This establishment allows PRM to offer a seamless continuum of care-from surgical intervention to rehabilitation and long-term management-all under one roof. This model is especially crucial for patients whose pain persists post-surgery due to underlying inflammation and comorbidities caused by the disease, as it ensures they receive expert support in understanding and addressing the lingering effects of endometriosis on their pelvic floor, nerves, and overall health.

Endometriosis is more than a reproductive or menstrual condition-it can affect the entire body, from gastrointestinal health to mental well-being. PRM's all-encompassing approach to endometriosis recognizes this complexity, emphasizing education, personalized treatment plans, and ongoing care throughout every stage of a patient's journey.

The PRM Center of Excellence in Atlanta embodies this philosophy, providing a safe and supportive space where patients can learn to manage their symptoms and live more comfortably. The team's expertise ensures that no patient feels dismissed or overlooked, offering hope to those who have spent years suffering in silence.

At PRM, the focus is not only on addressing pain but also on empowering patients to understand their condition and reclaim their lives. With this expansion in Atlanta, PRM continues to lead the way in transforming the care experience for endometriosis patients.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM)

PRM is a national, multi-disciplinary physician practice specializing in the treatment of chronic pelvic pain-a condition affecting 15% of women and 10% of men. Founded in 2017, PRM delivers care through its proprietary, office-based PRM ProtocolTM , a non-surgical treatment series designed to safely and effectively relieve pain from conditions such as endometriosis , pelvic floor dysfunction, and post-surgical pelvic pain. Led by Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allyson Shrikhande , a leading physiatrist in pelvic pain, and CEO Dr. Gautam Shrikhande , a Harvard- and Columbia-trained vascular surgeon, PRM has grown to serve patients in 14 markets nationwide . With a commitment to innovation and patient-centered care, PRM's National Centers of Excellence drive ongoing patent care for endometriosis, education, and advanced diagnostics to improve outcomes in this underserved area of medicine.

