Donutnv Launches Limited-Time Summer Donut Flavors: 'Happily Ever After' And 'Donut Shark Attack'

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DonutNV , known for its innovative and delicious donut creations made from mobile donut trucks and trailers, is adding two limited-edition donut toppings to its lineup of summer flavors for 2025.Launching in June, the new "Happily Ever After" donut is tossed in granulated sugar and topped with DonutNV's signature house-made vanilla glaze. It's perfectly themed for wedding season and ideal for summer celebrations of all kinds.In July and August, DonutNV brings back the fan-favorite "Donut Shark Attack," a playful donut topped with a mix of Golden Oreo crumbs, vanilla glaze, red sugar, and gummy sharks. The flavor pairs perfectly with the refreshing "Blue Wave Lemonade," a limited-time blue raspberry-flavored beverage.“Last summer, both the 'Donut Shark Attack' and 'Blue Wave Lemonade' were immensely popular among our loyal customers, and we're excited to bring them back for a limited time only this season,” said Amanda Gingold, co-founder and president of DonutNV.“Our talented flavor development team created another fun option with Happily Ever After to celebrate the joy of summer gatherings, weddings, and sweet moments with loved ones.”Gingold leads DonutNV's flavor development team, bringing her passion for creating fun and delicious combinations to life. The team's creativity ensures that each season brings new and exciting treats that keep guests coming back for more.DonutNV can be found at local community events, fundraisers, sports functions, and is also available for private events and catering across the country. With over 140 locations nationwide, finding the nearest DonutNV has never been easier-just visit DonutNV .About DonutNV:DonutNV is a leading mobile food franchise, delivering fresh, made-to-order mini donuts, refreshing lemonades and coffee specialties to communities across the country. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and franchisee success, DonutNV continues to expand its footprint, creating exciting opportunities for entrepreneurs nationwide.

