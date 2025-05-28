403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Supriya Lifescience Delivers Record-Breaking FY25 with 22% Revenue Growth
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, 29th May 2025: The unaudited financial statements for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025, have been released by Supriya Lifescience Ltd., a cGMP-compliant business with a strong track record in API manufacturing and a focus on products from a variety of therapeutic segments, including anti-histamine, anti-allergic, vitamin, anaesthetic, and anti-asthmatic. The company has spread its business in more than 86 countries across the globe.
Key Consolidated Yearly Financial Highlights:
Particulars FY25 FY24
Revenues (in Rs Cr) 696.48 570.37
EBITDA (in Rs Cr) 260.80 172.98
EBITDA Margin 37.4% 30.3%
PAT (in Rs Cr) 187.96 119.11
PAT Margin 27.0% 20.9%
Quarterly EPS (in Rs) 23.35 14.80
Key Highlights for FY25:
In FY25, Supriya Lifescience Ltd. witnessed remarkable growth in its revenue, reporting a 22% year-over-year increase, reaching Rs. 696.48 crore compared to Rs. 570.37 crore in FY24.
EBITDA for FY25 stood at Rs. 260.80 crore, with an EBITDA Margin of 37.4 %, as opposed to an EBITDA of Rs. 172.98 crore in FY24 with an EBITDA margin of 30.3%. This marks an improvement of 712 bps YoY.
Profit after Tax for FY25 stood at Rs. 187.96 crore, with a growth of 57.8% compared to Rs. 119.11 crore in FY24.
The PAT Margin stood at 27.0% in FY25, compared to 20.9% in FY24.
Key Consolidated Q4 Financial Highlights:
Particulars Q4 FY25 Q4 FY24
Revenues (in Rs Cr) 184.11 158.18
EBITDA (in Rs Cr) 67.58 55.5
EBITDA Margin 36.7% 35.1%
PAT (in Rs Cr) 50.38 36.40
PAT Margin 27.4% 23.0%
Quarterly EPS (in Rs) 6.29 4.59
Key Highlights for Q4 FY25:
In the fourth quarter of FY25, Supriya Lifescience Ltd. witnessed remarkable growth in its revenue, reporting a 16.4 % year-over-year increase, reaching Rs. 184.11 crore compared to Rs. 158.18 crore in Q4 FY24.
EBITDA for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs. 67.58 crore, with an EBITDA Margin of 36.7 %, as opposed to an EBITDA of Rs. 55.5 crore in Q4 FY24 with an EBITDA margin of 35.1%. This marks an improvement of 162 bps YoY.
Profit after Tax for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs. 50.38 crore, with a growth of 38.4% compared to Rs. 36.40 crore in Q4 FY24.
The PAT Margin stood at 27.4% in Q4 FY25, compared to 23.0% in Q4 FY24.
Dr. Satish Wagh, Chairman and Whole Time Director, Supriya Lifescience Ltd, commenting on the results, said, “FY25 has been a landmark year for Supriya Lifescience, reflecting the strength of our diversified product portfolio, resilient global operations, and consistent focus on operational excellence. We achieved our highest-ever annual revenue of Rs. 697 crore, up 22% year-on-year, and delivered an EBITDA of Rs. 261 crore with a robust margin of 37.4%. In Q4FY25, revenue grew by 16.4% to Rs. 184.11 crore, while PAT rose by 38.4% to Rs. 50.38 crore, supported by improved margins. Our strategic focus on high-value therapeutic segments, deeper penetration in regulated markets, and strengthened backward integration continue to drive our performance. We remain committed to building on this momentum to deliver sustainable growth, foster innovation, and create long-term value for all stakeholder”.”
............................................................................................................................................
Disclaimer Statements in t“is “Do”ument” describing the’company’s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, plans or predictions, or industry conditions or events may be "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect developments or circumstances that arise or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated developments or circumstances after the date hereof.
About Supriya Lifescience Ltd.:
Supriya Lifescience Ltd., a world-renowned producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, was founded in 1987. Our cutting-edge facility has certifications from Health Canada, EUGMP, EDQM, USFDA, and NMPA. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India, and our facility is located in Khed, District Ratnagiri. Our globally compliant facilities (EMA, US FDA, WHO, PMDA, TGA, KFDA, ANVISA) are supported by robust R&D, eight active CEPs, and fourteen active USDMFs. EHS requirements and ethical principles guide our core business. The company's primary focus is to build intermediates and APIs for innovators and generic firms. We also exclusively collaborate with partners in the capacity of CMOs.
Key Consolidated Yearly Financial Highlights:
Particulars FY25 FY24
Revenues (in Rs Cr) 696.48 570.37
EBITDA (in Rs Cr) 260.80 172.98
EBITDA Margin 37.4% 30.3%
PAT (in Rs Cr) 187.96 119.11
PAT Margin 27.0% 20.9%
Quarterly EPS (in Rs) 23.35 14.80
Key Highlights for FY25:
In FY25, Supriya Lifescience Ltd. witnessed remarkable growth in its revenue, reporting a 22% year-over-year increase, reaching Rs. 696.48 crore compared to Rs. 570.37 crore in FY24.
EBITDA for FY25 stood at Rs. 260.80 crore, with an EBITDA Margin of 37.4 %, as opposed to an EBITDA of Rs. 172.98 crore in FY24 with an EBITDA margin of 30.3%. This marks an improvement of 712 bps YoY.
Profit after Tax for FY25 stood at Rs. 187.96 crore, with a growth of 57.8% compared to Rs. 119.11 crore in FY24.
The PAT Margin stood at 27.0% in FY25, compared to 20.9% in FY24.
Key Consolidated Q4 Financial Highlights:
Particulars Q4 FY25 Q4 FY24
Revenues (in Rs Cr) 184.11 158.18
EBITDA (in Rs Cr) 67.58 55.5
EBITDA Margin 36.7% 35.1%
PAT (in Rs Cr) 50.38 36.40
PAT Margin 27.4% 23.0%
Quarterly EPS (in Rs) 6.29 4.59
Key Highlights for Q4 FY25:
In the fourth quarter of FY25, Supriya Lifescience Ltd. witnessed remarkable growth in its revenue, reporting a 16.4 % year-over-year increase, reaching Rs. 184.11 crore compared to Rs. 158.18 crore in Q4 FY24.
EBITDA for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs. 67.58 crore, with an EBITDA Margin of 36.7 %, as opposed to an EBITDA of Rs. 55.5 crore in Q4 FY24 with an EBITDA margin of 35.1%. This marks an improvement of 162 bps YoY.
Profit after Tax for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs. 50.38 crore, with a growth of 38.4% compared to Rs. 36.40 crore in Q4 FY24.
The PAT Margin stood at 27.4% in Q4 FY25, compared to 23.0% in Q4 FY24.
Dr. Satish Wagh, Chairman and Whole Time Director, Supriya Lifescience Ltd, commenting on the results, said, “FY25 has been a landmark year for Supriya Lifescience, reflecting the strength of our diversified product portfolio, resilient global operations, and consistent focus on operational excellence. We achieved our highest-ever annual revenue of Rs. 697 crore, up 22% year-on-year, and delivered an EBITDA of Rs. 261 crore with a robust margin of 37.4%. In Q4FY25, revenue grew by 16.4% to Rs. 184.11 crore, while PAT rose by 38.4% to Rs. 50.38 crore, supported by improved margins. Our strategic focus on high-value therapeutic segments, deeper penetration in regulated markets, and strengthened backward integration continue to drive our performance. We remain committed to building on this momentum to deliver sustainable growth, foster innovation, and create long-term value for all stakeholder”.”
............................................................................................................................................
Disclaimer Statements in t“is “Do”ument” describing the’company’s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, plans or predictions, or industry conditions or events may be "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect developments or circumstances that arise or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated developments or circumstances after the date hereof.
About Supriya Lifescience Ltd.:
Supriya Lifescience Ltd., a world-renowned producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, was founded in 1987. Our cutting-edge facility has certifications from Health Canada, EUGMP, EDQM, USFDA, and NMPA. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India, and our facility is located in Khed, District Ratnagiri. Our globally compliant facilities (EMA, US FDA, WHO, PMDA, TGA, KFDA, ANVISA) are supported by robust R&D, eight active CEPs, and fourteen active USDMFs. EHS requirements and ethical principles guide our core business. The company's primary focus is to build intermediates and APIs for innovators and generic firms. We also exclusively collaborate with partners in the capacity of CMOs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment