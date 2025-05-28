403
From Spa Days to Adventure Escapes: Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa’s Summer Deals
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Following its recent rebrand as a luxury wellness destination, Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa has introduced a series of curated summer offers designed for families, couples, and wellness-seekers looking for a coastal escape in Abu Dhabi.
Set along the tranquil shores of the Arabian Gulf, the resort blends indulgent wellness amenities, family-friendly experiences, and seamless access to the city’s top attractions — now with even more value through its limited-time offers:
Exclusive Summer Offers:
•Summer Gate: Enjoy up to 45% off your stay, providing an affordable luxury escape for couples and families alike.
•Yas Island Adventure Escape: This package includes daily breakfast and tickets to Yas Island''s premier theme parks, such as Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, or Warner Bros. World, along with complimentary shuttle services.
•UFC Fight Night Experience: Combine your stay with the thrill of UFC Fight Night at Etihad Arena on Saturday, July 26, with packages that include event tickets and resort accommodations.
Whether you’re planning a wellness retreat or a family holiday, the resort’s thoughtful amenities offer something for every kind of traveler. Adults can unwind at the Wellbeings Spa & Wellness Center, featuring signature experiences like the Aquamedic Pool, Onsen baths, and Chromotherapy facilities, while little ones enjoy their own adventures at the 300 sqm Gazelle Kids Club, complete with slides, shaded play areas, and indoor fun zones.
Located just 10 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport and 40 minutes from Dubai, the resort also provides complimentary shuttle services to Yas Mall, Yas Theme Parks, and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque — making it a seamless base for discovering the best of the capital.
To begin your journey of relaxation and rejuvenation at Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa, book your stay online at, contact reservations at ... or call +971 50 899 5873.
