403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al Baraka Group Announced as Global Partner of the 2nd Global Islamic Economy Summit in Istanbul
(MENAFN- Albaraka Banking Group) Manama I May 26, 2025
Al Baraka Group (ABG) has announced its sponsorship as a Global Partner of the 2nd Global Islamic Economy Summit in Istanbul. This high-level summit, held under the theme: “Islamic Economics Strategies: Path to an Influential Global Economy,” will take place at Istanbul Financial Center (IFC), from Friday May 30th to Sunday, June 1st 2025.
With a legacy spanning over fifty years of leadership, Al Baraka Group continues through this strategic partnership to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Islamic economics across continents. The Group is not merely a leading financial institution, but also a visionary force driving profound transformations to ward ethical economies, inclusive development, and global strategic dialogue.
We are also proud and honored to announce that this prestigious summit is held under the presence of the President of the Republic of Türkiye, H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who will officially opening the summit.
The summit’s agenda, attended by global influencers, top economists, and leading thought leaders, includes keynote speeches from H.E. Shaikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AlBaraka Forum, and H.E. Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, United Nations Special Envoy. The summit will also witness the official launch of the AlBaraka Islamic ESG Index, powered by Spectreco, and a special session held under the auspices of the Saleh Kamel Islamic Economics Award, featuring leading researchers from top Turkish universities.
The summit’s proceedings will be divided into six thematic panel sessions addressing strategic issues, including: The strategic roadmap for central banks in promoting Islamic economics, finance, and banking at the national and international levels; Strategic planning for the sustainable development of the Islamic economy (short- and long-term) ; Strategic Islamic economic planning; Economic strategies for sustainable growth in the Islamic economy; Strategies for social and environmental well-being, social justice, and economic empowerment; and Strategies for Islamic entrepreneurship and startups to achieve sustainable success.
On this occasion, Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Board member and Group CEO of Al Baraka Group, stated:
“We are delighted to sponsor the second Al Baraka Summit in Istanbul, reaffirming our continued commitment to the values laid down by our late founder, Shaikh Saleh Kamel.”
He added: “Through our sponsorship of this summit, we reaffirm Al Baraka Group’s role as a leading reference in Islamic banking and finance dedicated to establishing and advancing the Sharia-compliant foundations of economic transactions and the broader Islamic economy.”
Al Baraka Group (ABG) has announced its sponsorship as a Global Partner of the 2nd Global Islamic Economy Summit in Istanbul. This high-level summit, held under the theme: “Islamic Economics Strategies: Path to an Influential Global Economy,” will take place at Istanbul Financial Center (IFC), from Friday May 30th to Sunday, June 1st 2025.
With a legacy spanning over fifty years of leadership, Al Baraka Group continues through this strategic partnership to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Islamic economics across continents. The Group is not merely a leading financial institution, but also a visionary force driving profound transformations to ward ethical economies, inclusive development, and global strategic dialogue.
We are also proud and honored to announce that this prestigious summit is held under the presence of the President of the Republic of Türkiye, H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who will officially opening the summit.
The summit’s agenda, attended by global influencers, top economists, and leading thought leaders, includes keynote speeches from H.E. Shaikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AlBaraka Forum, and H.E. Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, United Nations Special Envoy. The summit will also witness the official launch of the AlBaraka Islamic ESG Index, powered by Spectreco, and a special session held under the auspices of the Saleh Kamel Islamic Economics Award, featuring leading researchers from top Turkish universities.
The summit’s proceedings will be divided into six thematic panel sessions addressing strategic issues, including: The strategic roadmap for central banks in promoting Islamic economics, finance, and banking at the national and international levels; Strategic planning for the sustainable development of the Islamic economy (short- and long-term) ; Strategic Islamic economic planning; Economic strategies for sustainable growth in the Islamic economy; Strategies for social and environmental well-being, social justice, and economic empowerment; and Strategies for Islamic entrepreneurship and startups to achieve sustainable success.
On this occasion, Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Board member and Group CEO of Al Baraka Group, stated:
“We are delighted to sponsor the second Al Baraka Summit in Istanbul, reaffirming our continued commitment to the values laid down by our late founder, Shaikh Saleh Kamel.”
He added: “Through our sponsorship of this summit, we reaffirm Al Baraka Group’s role as a leading reference in Islamic banking and finance dedicated to establishing and advancing the Sharia-compliant foundations of economic transactions and the broader Islamic economy.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment