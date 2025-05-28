Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ajman Bank Appoints Head of Fintech & AI Underscoring Commitment to Digital Innovation


2025-05-28 09:25:20
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) 28 May 2025

Ajman Bank has announced the appointment of Tahir Turksoy as the Head of Fintech & AI within the Consumer Banking Division, effective 7 April 2025. In his new role, Tahir will report directly to Faizal Kundil, Head of Consumer Banking,’ and will lead the bank’s digital transformation initiatives, reinforcing Ajman Bank’s strategic commitment to innovation and customer-centric digital banking.

Tahir Turksoy brings over 20 years of profound expertise in seamlessly integrating business objectives with cutting-edge technology. His proven track record encompasses the development and execution of comprehensive digital transformation strategies, the creation of robust online and mobile platforms, the digitization of branch operations, and the implementation of solutions deeply rooted in customer needs. His strategic acumen and analytical capabilities have consistently empowered organizations to foster innovation, elevate customer experiences, and optimize digital business models.

Commenting on the appointmen“, Faizal Kundil, Head of Consumer Banking at Ajman Bank, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tahir to Ajman Bank. His extensive expertise in fintech and digital transformation will be invaluable as we continue to reimagine and enhance the banking experience for our customers. This appointment reflects our ongo”ng commitment to building a digitally advanced and innovation-led consumer banking business.”

Prior to joining Ajman Bank, Tahir was the Head of Digital at National Bonds Corporation, where he played a key role in elevating digital distribution, streamlining customer onboarding, and accelerating growth through digital-first product offerings. His leadership contributed to increased acquisition and fund mobilisation through tech-enabled engagement.

Tahir has also held senior roles at some of the regio’’s leading financial institutions including Mashreq Bank, First Gulf Bank, and DenizBank, where he led transformative digital banking projects, from branch digitisation and mobile banking to open finance integration and self-service banking optimisation.

MENAFN28052025004227004008ID1109605979

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search