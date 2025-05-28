403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CNS Middle East and Fujifilm Showcase Advanced Multifunction Printers at Exclusive Muscat Event
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Muscat, Oman, 28 May 2025: CNS Middle East, a leader in innovation and technology across the Middle East, in partnership with Fujifilm, a global leader in imaging and printing technologies, hosted an exclusive event on Monday, 26 May at the Intercontinental Hotel Muscat to unveil Fujifilm’s latest Multifunction Printing (MFP) technology in the Omani market.
The event brought together key decision-makers, IT leaders, and industry professionals from across Oman’s enterprise, government, and SME sectors, who gathered to explore how Fujifilm’s advanced MFPs are redefining the future of workplace printing. Attendees had the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of the state-of-the-art devices, followed by an interactive Q&A session with experts from CNS and Fujifilm.
Fujifilm’s MFPs, now available in Oman through CNS, are equipped with innovative LED print technology—delivering superior print quality, faster output, energy efficiency, and overall cost savings. The solutions also align with the region’s growing sustainability priorities, making them ideal for organizations seeking to modernize their printing infrastructure without compromising on environmental responsibility.
Cengiz Metin, General Manager, Device Technology Division at Fujifilm Middle East, added, “We are proud to partner with CNS to bring our innovative technology to the Omani market. The engagement and feedback we received from local organizations during the event were truly encouraging. Together with CNS, we are empowering businesses with tools that enhance productivity. This is a clear display of our joint commitment to shaping the printing landscape in Oman.”
Khodor Ezzeddine, Division Manager, Printing Solutions at CNS Middle East, commented, “We were thrilled by the strong interest and positive response at the event. This turnout reaffirms the growing demand for next-generation printing solutions in Oman. Our collaboration with Fujifilm is centered on providing high-performance, sustainable technology that meets the evolving needs of Omani businesses and beyond.”
The successful launch event marks a key milestone in the ongoing collaboration between CNS and Fujifilm, underscoring their shared commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance printing solutions that drive digital transformation across Oman - enabling organizations to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and achieve greater efficiency.
-Ends-
The event brought together key decision-makers, IT leaders, and industry professionals from across Oman’s enterprise, government, and SME sectors, who gathered to explore how Fujifilm’s advanced MFPs are redefining the future of workplace printing. Attendees had the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of the state-of-the-art devices, followed by an interactive Q&A session with experts from CNS and Fujifilm.
Fujifilm’s MFPs, now available in Oman through CNS, are equipped with innovative LED print technology—delivering superior print quality, faster output, energy efficiency, and overall cost savings. The solutions also align with the region’s growing sustainability priorities, making them ideal for organizations seeking to modernize their printing infrastructure without compromising on environmental responsibility.
Cengiz Metin, General Manager, Device Technology Division at Fujifilm Middle East, added, “We are proud to partner with CNS to bring our innovative technology to the Omani market. The engagement and feedback we received from local organizations during the event were truly encouraging. Together with CNS, we are empowering businesses with tools that enhance productivity. This is a clear display of our joint commitment to shaping the printing landscape in Oman.”
Khodor Ezzeddine, Division Manager, Printing Solutions at CNS Middle East, commented, “We were thrilled by the strong interest and positive response at the event. This turnout reaffirms the growing demand for next-generation printing solutions in Oman. Our collaboration with Fujifilm is centered on providing high-performance, sustainable technology that meets the evolving needs of Omani businesses and beyond.”
The successful launch event marks a key milestone in the ongoing collaboration between CNS and Fujifilm, underscoring their shared commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance printing solutions that drive digital transformation across Oman - enabling organizations to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and achieve greater efficiency.
-Ends-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment