Canadian Job Seekers Say Skills Should Matter More Than Degrees

TORONTO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian companies continue to cite a widening skills gap in the workforce, but most job seekers (75%) disagree and say the actual problem is a training gap, according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

Job seekers agree certain core skills are essential in today's workforce. Among those ranked highest in importance, with 80% or more of respondents citing them as critical when applying for a position, included communication, work ethic, problem-solving, accountability, general attitude and demeanor, and ability to work well in a team. Only two-thirds (66%) considered both technical skills and cultural fit as important, suggesting that job seekers place greater emphasis and value on soft skills.

At the same time, a significant number of job seekers believe employers are setting unrealistic standards that overlook capable candidates. Many feel that companies should reconsider rigid qualification criteria and instead focus on potential and willingness to learn. More specifically:



75% of job seekers say the skills gap is less about a lack of ability and more about employers' unwillingness to train.

84% believe companies should prioritize skills when hiring over requiring formal degrees. 71% think employers should be willing to forgo some job requirements to find the right person.



Generational differences are also evident. Younger candidates are more likely to believe that hiring criteria should be loosened:



72% of Millennials and 71% of Gen Z say they wish companies would waive education requirements, compared to 60% of Gen X and 57% of Boomers. 70% of Millennials and 67% of Gen Z say company requirements are too stringent, compared to 62% of Boomers and 61% of Gen X.

Accordingly, job seekers call on employers to be more realistic about qualifications and more willing to invest in training.

And they're not just voicing frustration, job seekers are also ready to stay loyal to companies that meet them halfway, with the vast majority (91%) reporting they would be more likely to stay at a company that has resources to help fill skills gaps in new hires or tools that train new hires to fit in with the company culture.

On the employer side, the tension is apparent. Almost two-thirds (63%) say the skills gap is wider than ever before, especially with new hires, even though most (75%) feel their company has the tools it needs to close the gap.







Still, many employers are beginning to adapt. Most hiring managers (86%) report their company has waived some job requirements to fill open roles, including:



Years of experience (52%)

Soft skills (35%)

Hard skills (32%)

Educational degrees (31%) Professional certifications (29%)



Additionally, 60% say their company is willing to make exceptions to job requirements in some instances, and 67% are open to waiving degree requirements. However, challenges persist as 38% admit they don't know how to assess certifications or online degrees, which may discourage their adoption.

“In today's evolving labour market, adaptability is increasingly recognized as a critical asset by both employers and job seekers,” said Express CEO Bob Funk, Jr.“Many business leaders are finding that while priorities may differ, there's common ground in practical strategies, such as flexible qualifications and onboarding programs focused on long-term growth. These approaches help bridge gaps in expectations while maintaining the high standards that drive sustainable success.”

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals between Nov. 11 – 26, 2024, among 505 Canadian hiring decision-makers.

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from Nov. 21 to Dec. 6, 2024, among 505 adults ages 18 and older.

