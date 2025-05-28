A New Look, A Sharper Focus: Fundbox Doubles Down On Embedded Capital For Smbs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With a renewed focus on platform integrations, Fundbox is building the capital infrastructure for tomorrow's small business economy.

DALLAS, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundbox , the leading embedded capital engine for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today introduced a bold new brand identity that reflects its transformation into a partner-first financial infrastructure provider. With a sharper focus on platform integrations, Fundbox is building the infrastructure that enables seamless access to capital-right where small businesses already work.

Since launching its first embedded partnership in 2015, Fundbox has evolved into a company rooted in partnership. This rebrand goes beyond a new look-it's a signal to the market that Fundbox is not just delivering access to capital, but also helping its partners become capital providers themselves.

“We've spent years building credibility in capital and embedded finance, and now we're bringing that to life with a brand that truly reflects where we're going,” said Prashant Fuloria , CEO of Fundbox.“This isn't just a new logo. It's a recommitment to our mission: empowering the small business economy by embedding capital infrastructure into the platforms they rely on every day.”

Why It Matters

Small businesses make up 99.9% of businesses in the U.S. and employ over 63 million people. Yet the majority operate with fewer than four months of cash reserves. Nearly half of SMB owners forgo their own paychecks, and one in five are at risk of closure due to fragile cash flow. Fundbox is addressing this urgent need by partnering with trusted platforms-expanding its reach and empowering SMBs across diverse industries to thrive.

“We're expanding our definition of customer,” said Anchit Singh , Fundbox's Chief Business Officer.“It's not just small businesses anymore, it's also the platforms that serve them. This shift is central to our embedded strategy, and the rebrand reflects our renewed focus on meeting partners where they are, matching their pace, and helping them grow alongside their customers."

A Capital Platform Built For Scale



Partner Strategy: Fundbox's platform is built to support partner use cases across payments, commerce, accounting, and vertical SaaS with a flexible suite of APIs and embeddable capital products. Product Innovation: Fundbox's broad product suite and robust tech stack enable the company to serve partners at scale across vastly different use cases and unique business models, ensuring a tailored, seamless experience regardless of industry or platform complexity.

A Brand That Reflects Fundbox's Vision



Visual Identity: The new logo features a clean, geometric“F” enclosing a box-symbolizing structure, dependability, and forward momentum. The bold blue palette reflects trust, clarity, and modernity. Digital Experience: Fundbox's new website is streamlined, faster, and more aligned with its partner-first, product-driven ethos.

About Fundbox

Fundbox is the pioneer of embedded capital products for SMBs, offering fast, simple access to credit through the tools businesses already use. Since 2015, Fundbox has helped over 140,000 small businesses unlock more than $5 billion in capital. Now, as the capital infrastructure behind the digital SMB economy, Fundbox is focused on enabling platforms to embed financial tools directly into their user experiences.

Media Contact

