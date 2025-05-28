Immerse Yourself In The Phoenician Scheme X Angelika Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Angelika Film Center & Cafe transforms for Wes Anderson's new star-studded comedy

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Angelika Film Center & Cafe in New York City, operated by Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), in collaboration with Focus Features, will be the host to New York City's first ever theatre takeover by one film. The Angelika is celebrating the premiere of Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme by taking audiences on a globetrotting adventure - without ever leaving the theatre. For two weeks starting this Thursday, May 29, not only will the Angelika exhibit The Phoenician Scheme on its screens, but the Angelika lobby and cafe will be re-designed to give moviegoers an exclusive and immersive experience, transporting them into a world of intrigue inspired by The Phoenician Scheme.

Phoenician Scheme x Angelika Experience Tickets on Sale

Before heading into the auditorium, guests will have a chance to order a drink from the Marseille Bob's themed bar, complete with customized menu items including a signature champagne cocktail, strike a pose for photos with the film-inspired Egyptian elevator and vintage train, tap their feet to music as a six-piece jazz band will periodically play on the Marseille Bob's stage throughout the opening weekend.

Film lovers can also add to their movie memorabilia collection by purchasing exclusive event-only merchandise such as character tote bags and Marseille Bob's T-Shirts. Available while supplies last at the theatre or online at .

Tickets for this first of its kind cinematic experience are on sale now at or on the Angelika app.

Premium Experience Ticket



One admission ticket to the film

The Phoenician Scheme x Angelika Experience

T-Shirt exclusively designed for Premium Ticket holders, which will be available for pick up on the day of the event The Phoenician Scheme Combo - Large Popcorn, any beverage of choice (including a special signature champagne cocktail or a prosecco cocktail inspired by the film) and King Size HERSHEY'S Chocolate Bar. Valid ID required if guest selects a Beer or Wine beverage.

Guests can also purchase a Standard Experience Ticket, which provides a ticket and access to the lobby experience. Guests who have purchased Standard Experience tickets can upgrade to the Premium Ticket at the Angelika box office.

Director Wes Anderson & Cast In Attendance

The Angelika is honored to have Director Wes Anderson, one of the best and most iconic directors of the 21st century, and cast members Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera in attendance for Q&As on Friday, May 30 following the 4:40 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. shows, moderated by Mike Ryan of Collider. Wes Anderson will also be introducing the 7:00 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. shows on Friday, May 30.

About the Film

Written and directed by Wes Anderson (Bottle Rocket, The Grand Budapest Hotel) from a story he conceived with Roman Coppola, The Phoenician Scheme is a tale of a family, a family business, and espionage, set into motion when wealthy businessman Zsa-zsa Korda appoints his only daughter, a nun, as the sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists and determined assassins. Showcasing Anderson's unique and award-winning cinematic genius and featuring a star-studded cast including Benicio del Toro as Zsa-zsa, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, and Bill Murray.

About the Angelika NYC

The Angelika Film Center is located at 18 West Houston Street (corner of Mercer). Tickets are available at the box office, on the Angelika website or the Angelika Film Center app. For more information on The Phoenician Scheme x Angelika Experience, follow us @angelikafilmny on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok and X .

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company operating through various domestic and international subsidiaries, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership, and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

Reading's cinema subsidiaries operate under multiple cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Consolidated Theatres and the Angelika brand. Its live theatres are owned and operated by its Liberty Theaters subsidiary, under the Orpheum and Minetta Lane names. Its signature property developments, including Newmarket Village in Brisbane, Australia, and 44 Union Square in New York City, are maintained in special purpose entities.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained at the Company's website at ReadingRDI.com .

Media Contact:

Jo Ellen Brantferger

(214) 435-1936

Investor Relations Contact:

Gilbert Avanes, EVP, Chief Financial Officer

Andrzej Matyczynski, Executive Vice President, Global Operations

(213) 235-2240