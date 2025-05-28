Medical Cannabis Market Research Report 2025-2030 With The Latest Clinical Trials Analysis - Therapeutic Use Gains Traction, Chronic Pain And Anxiety Treatments Drive Demand
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$28.54 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$87.41 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
Key Market Players
- Canopy Growth Corporation. Aphria, Inc. Maricann Group, Inc. Tikun Olam - Cannabit Pharmaceuticals Ltd. MedReleaf Corporation GW Pharmaceuticals plc. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. Aurora Marijuana Inc. Cronos Group Inc
Market Trends & Developments
- New Product Development Increasing use of Medical Cannabis by the medicinal and pharmaceutical industries.
Clinical Trial Analysis
- Ongoing Clinical Trials Completed Clinical Trials Terminated Clinical Trials Breakdown of Pipeline, By Development Phase Breakdown of Pipeline, By Status Breakdown of Pipeline, By Study Type Breakdown of Pipeline, By Region Clinical Trials Heat Map
Medical Cannabis Market, By Product Type:
- Buds/Marijuana Flower Cannabis Extract
Medical Cannabis Market, By Active Ingredients:
- Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Cannabidiol (CBD) Others
Medical Cannabis Market, By Distribution Channel:
- B2B B2C
Medical Cannabis Market, By Application:
- Chronic Pain Mental Disorders Cancer Epilepsy Others
Medical Cannabis Market, By End User Industry:
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Academic & Research Institutions Others
Medical Cannabis Market, By Region:
- North America United States Mexico Canada Europe France Germany United Kingdom Italy Spain Asia-Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE
