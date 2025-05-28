Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Carbooking Launches As India's All-In-One Rental Car Booking Platform For Seamless Travel


2025-05-28 09:13:10
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, May 28, 2025 – Travelers across India now have a smarter, more convenient way to book rental cars with the launch of CarBooking, a comprehensive car rental platform that brings together every essential service travelers need - all in one place.

CarBooking stands out in the crowded car rental industry by offering a full suite of features tailored to the diverse needs of both domestic and international travelers. Whether it's a one-way trip, round-trip, chauffeur-driven luxury car, or a self-drive vehicle, CarBooking offers reliable, affordable, and flexible options in cities across India.

“CarBooking was born out of a need for transparency, simplicity, and variety in India's car rental space,” said Ranbir Singh, founder of the platform.“We bring together every feature a traveler looks for - competitive pricing, verified drivers, real-time availability, and wide fleet choices - all through an easy-to-use website.”

Key Features of CarBooking Include:

Pan-India Coverage: Services are available across major cities and tourist destinations.
Flexible Rental Options: Self-drive or chauffeur-driven choices for every type of traveler.
Instant Booking Confirmation: No waiting, no hidden charges.
Luxury to Budget-Friendly Fleet: From hatchbacks to premium sedans and SUVs.
24/7 Customer Support: Assistance when and where you need it.
The platform is especially useful for tourists, business travelers, and locals who need temporary transport without the hassles of ownership.

Company :-carbooking

User :- Car Booking

Email infotravellerhire+2@gmail

Phone :-9810833751

Url :-


MENAFN28052025003198003206ID1109605884

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search