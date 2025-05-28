Actabl Launches Profitowner: Real-Time Business Intelligence For Hotel Ownership Groups

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hotel owners traditionally rely on third-party management companies for performance data, which can lead to reporting delays and inconsistent formats, making it hard to understand insights in real time. ProfitOwner solves this by consolidating data into a single dashboard that provides clear, consistent, and structured reporting across different brands and management companies. This not only empowers ownership groups with direct access to their data but also supports management companies by streamlining reporting requests, preserving workflows, and strengthening trust and transparency between both parties.

For example, a hotel ownership group with properties across multiple brands or management companies might wait days-or even weeks-to receive performance reports from each group. These reports are often in different formats with inconsistent metrics, leading to an additional lag in understanding when owners want to consolidate their data. With ProfitOwner, the same group can log into a single dashboard to see standardized, up-to-date performance data across all properties. They can immediately compare ADR, RevPAR, or labor costs at one location in one city and an independent boutique in another city. From there, they can quickly identify underperformance or operational inconsistencies and make data-informed decisions without the need to wait for a custom report.

"Now more than ever, a property's profitability hinges on its ability to respond quickly to changing conditions," said Lindsey Goedeker, Actabl's SVP of sales. "With ProfitOwner, we're enabling owners to take control of their data by giving direct, real-time visibility with standardized data across their entire portfolio. By eliminating the reporting burdens they've traditionally relied on, we're empowering owners with the tools they need to make more informed decisions quickly, shifting from reactive to proactive. This level of transparency and speed is what modern hotel ownership demands."

ProfitOwner integrates seamlessly with ProfitSword, Actabl's business intelligence solution for hotels, enabling fast implementation and immediate access to standardized data across an entire portfolio. While any ownership group can use ProfitOwner, regardless of whether their management companies use ProfitSword, the integration offers added advantages to groups already leveraging ProfitSword. For these users, ProfitOwner seamlessly connects to existing data sources, accelerating setup and delivering real-time insights with minimal effort. Actabl also provides admin services to ensure data is always mapped correctly and accurately, so ownership groups can begin using ProfitOwner with confidence from day one. Self-service dashboards make it easy for ownership teams to monitor financial performance, compare properties side-by-side, and act quickly on trends or emerging issues. By limiting access to transactional systems, ProfitOwner also improves data security while reducing reporting lag and empowering faster, more confident decision-making powered by daily insights.

The new solution also benefits management companies. By directing owners to a centralized dashboard, it reduces the need for ad hoc reporting and helps protect sensitive operational data. Finance and operations teams gain back time, while ownership groups receive a consistent, up-to-date view of portfolio performance while preserving internal workflows and strengthening transparency between parties.

