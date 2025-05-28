Sohar Health Unveils Network Status Tool To Streamline Behavioral Health Eligibility



Behavioral health providers can spend hours or days confirming if a patient is in-network, only to learn their insurance does not cover services after an appointment has been booked

Network Status delivers instant, accurate in-network verification while reducing denials, surprise bills, administrative burden, and patient financial risk

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sohar Health , an eligibility determination and Verification of Benefits (VoB) provider, today announced the launch of Network Status, a new solution designed to instantly verify whether a patient's provider is in-network. Network Status removes this common administrative burden for behavioral health providers, helping reduce costs, lower insurance denials, and minimize the risk of surprise bills for patients.

For behavioral health providers, verifying whether they are in-network with a patient's insurance can be a complex, error-prone, and time-consuming process. Inaccurate insurance directories known as "ghost networks " frequently list unreachable or out-of-network providers, contributing to care delays and higher out-of-pocket costs. For example, an investigation found that 86% of listed mental health providers in directories were inaccurate . These inaccuracies prevent patients from accessing timely care and strain providers with constant administrative updates. With adults five times more likely to go out-of-network for behavioral health services , not knowing whether a provider is in-network increases the likelihood of financial risk and treatment delays.

Sohar's Network Status tool addresses these issues using advanced, customizable rules and API-driven automations to automatically determine in-network status. This empowers providers to confirm coverage before delivering care, reducing manual eligibility checks that often drain time, money, and staffing resources at behavioral health organizations. Network Status also allows providers to create custom rules tailored to their businesses, ensuring flexible workflows that can adapt to the nuances of behavioral health insurance plans.

"On top of delivering quality care, behavioral health providers are navigating a maze of plans, state-specific rules, and third-party administrators. Network Status simplifies this complexity into a single source of truth," said Ashish Mandavia , CEO and cofounder, Sohar Health. "By eliminating guesswork and reducing denials, we're helping streamline care for both providers and their patients."

Accurate eligibility determination that confirms whether a provider is in-network across plans, regions, and payers

Customizable rules engine that handles complex relationships and exceptions, including third-party administrators

Time and cost savings that reduces the resources spent on manual eligibility checks Increased patient satisfaction that minimizes unexpected out-of-network bills and surprise costs

Network Status joins Sohar Health's existing suite of tools, including Discovery , which verifies insurance using just four data points (first name, last name, date of birth, and state), and Verification , which provides real-time eligibility checks. It also continues the company's commitment to improving operational efficiency and patient outcomes in behavioral health.

"Working with Sohar on Network Status has helped us significantly improve the percentage of patients we can automatically and accurately determine are in-network. What used to take hours, often requiring calls or portal logins, now happens in seconds," said Rusty Leonard, Senior Financial Operations Manager, Rula. "The automation has made our patient intake workflows more efficient, and the speed and consistency of the results give our team greater confidence. Being able to modify the automations without involving our engineering team allows us to scale. Sohar's team has been thoughtful and responsive throughout the process."

"Before Sohar, our RTE eligibility vendor lacked clean data and couldn't support the complex payer networks and carve-outs common in behavioral health. Sohar's no-code rules engine, Network Status, has enabled us to manage these challenges in a scalable, efficient, and resource-light way, while preventing the downstream billing issues that typically result from upstream eligibility gaps," said Andrew Stein, Head of Finance and Business Operations, Innerwell.

About Sohar Health

Founded by a physician and an engineer in 2023, Sohar Health is an AI-driven eligibility determination and Verification of Benefits (VoB) provider that's redefining how healthcare organizations navigate the complex world of insurance claims. The team develops specialty-specific APIs to help providers reduce insurance claims denials, improve pricing transparency, and increase access to care for patients across the US. By harnessing the power of technology and uniquely understanding patients' benefits coverage, Sohar Health's eligibility service achieves above 90% accuracy, with around 95% of checks being returned within seconds. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

