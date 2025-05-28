Apierion Unveils First Digital Medical Twin For A Dog, Zita, Revolutionizing International Pet Travel

Global Healthcare Company Expands Digital Health Innovation to Simplify and Secure Cross-border Pet Travel

VOORHEES, N.J., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apierion (formerly MAPay , LLC), the global healthcare fintech company putting patients in control of their healthcare payments and compliant data exchange on the Avalanche blockchain, today announced the successful creation of the world's first Digital Medical Twin (DMT) for a dog named Zita. This achievement sets a new standard for safer, efficient, and clinically verified international pet travel.

The PetDT platform, announced in October , is a veterinary extension of Apierion's acclaimed human healthcare DMT technology, which addresses the long-standing problem of fragmented, inconsistent, and unclear travel requirements for animals, reducing risks to pets and preventing disease transmission across borders. Zita's seamless journey from Portugal to Spain, and subsequently to the United States, demonstrates the effectiveness and critical need for unified, interoperable pet health documentation.

"Having a digital medical twin app containing a pet's complete medical history AND important travel documents and timeline reminders for specific destinations is a game changer for pet parents and the veterinarians assisting them," said Dr. Jenny Witthoff, VMD, MS, a veterinary health expert who has worked closely with international health and border authorities. "Even when physical copies of travel documents must accompany the pet, having a digital backup sure does provide peace of mind during an otherwise stressful time."

Zita's DMT incorporates a secure blockchain-based ledger containing vaccination history, deworming records, microchip identification, species-specific travel requirements, and country-specific health clearances, all digitally authenticated and permissioned for rapid inspection at borders.

"Moving internationally is already an emotional and logistical marathon for families," explained Sylvia Jones, CEO of Corporate Concierge, a global relocation service handling high-profile international moves. "When pets are involved, the anxiety multiplies, but PetDT is a game-changer. Families gain the confidence that their pets will not be turned away at the border or placed in quarantine without warning. It's peace of mind and proof of care, all in one."

"The same architecture we built to revolutionize human healthcare is now empowering the well-being of our animals," added Michael 'Dersh' Dershem, CEO of Apierion. "Digital Medical Twins, whether for humans or pets, aren't just health records, they are living, secure ecosystems of clinical truth that reduce risk, enhance safety, and travel with the individual wherever they go."

PetDT is available immediately for enrollment and offers automated alerts, updates on international health compliance, and vet-verified travel document generation. Apierion is also partnering with global veterinary networks, pet relocation services, and health ministries to expand PetDT's availability worldwide.

About Apierion:

Apierion (formerly MAPay ) is a global healthcare fintech company deploying distributed ledger technology to power smart contracts and transact secure medical solutions. The company has developed a hybrid architecture of centralized and decentralized protocols for multi-party medical payments and HIPAA-compliant data exchange. Apierion collaborates with hospital networks, practice management systems, pharmaceutical companies, insurance payers, pharmacies, and government entities. Committed to empowering patients and healthcare providers, Apierion leverages blockchain technology to improve incentives, reduce costs, and enhance transparency and secure data exchange. Apierion believes in permissible sourced system collaboration and solution sets that are economically and socially impactful. For more information, visit .

About Avalanche

Avalanche is an ultra-fast, low-latency blockchain platform designed for builders who need high performance at scale. The network's architecture allows for the creation of sovereign, efficient and fully interoperable public and private layer 1 (L1) blockchains which leverage the Avalanche Consensus Mechanism to achieve high throughput and near-instant transaction finality. The ease and speed of launching an L1, and the breadth of architectural customization choices, make Avalanche the perfect environment for a composable multi-chain future. Supported by a global community of developers and validators, Avalanche offers a fast, low-cost environment for building decentralized applications (dApps). With its combination of speed, flexibility, and scalability, Avalanche is the platform of choice for innovators pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology.

