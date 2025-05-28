DEWALT Awards Scholarships To Fund Trade Education

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The 2025-2026 scholarship recipients represent future tradespeople who will fill critical roles in the industry. The students reside in 24 states and three provinces in Canada and are pursuing 12 different trade careers including electrical, carpentry, construction, HVAC, and welding.

"For more than a century, DEWALT has been committed to supporting the trades," said James Oh, President and General Manager of DEWALT. "As the need for skilled labor continues to rise*, we are helping empower the next generation of tradespeople with the resources they need to become leaders on the jobsite. Whether you're just graduating high school or changing careers to join the trades, DEWALT is committed to supporting you on your journey."

The annual scholarship program is part of DEWALT's Grow the Trades initiative, a $30 million commitment over five years to close the skilled trades gap in the U.S. To date, DEWALT has awarded nearly $20 million in scholarships, grants, tools and other resources for trades training.

2025 DEWALT Scholar Spotlights:

Robert Mendez

Robert Mendez is an aspiring diesel technician from Saint Augustine, Florida who decided to leave his corporate career behind for a fulfilling future in the trades. "I am contributing to industries that make a real-world difference in everyday people's lives - like logistics, farming, construction, and more," said Mendez.

Gretta Vieths

After years of working desk jobs, Gretta Vieths chose to change her career path and pursue electrical construction and maintenance at the Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota. "I feel like I am regaining a new purpose in life and rediscovering my mental and physical potential," said Vieths. "The decision to switch careers to a construction trade has been empowering, and has allowed me to see a future full of opportunities that will broaden my perspective on life and expand my capability horizons. Learning a skill that's in high demand makes me optimistic that I'll never feel 'stuck' in my career field."

Julian Simmons

Julian Simmons is simultaneously working as a part-time HVAC technician and studying HVAC and Refrigeration at the Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, North Carolina. He hopes to assume a leadership role in the company one day and eventually own his own HVAC business. "Earning my degree in HVAC opens the door to a rewarding career with strong job security, hands-on work, and the opportunity to make a tangible difference in people's daily lives," said Simmons. "It also provides a fast track to stable and lucrative income without the burden of student debt."

Haley Debum

Haley Debum's passion for cars led her to her study of automotive technology at the Arapahoe Community College in Littleton, Colorado. When she's not learning about cars at school, she's putting her skills to practice at the car dealership where she works. "Choosing a career in the trades has empowered me to break gender stereotypes, gain hands-on experience, and build confidence for when I continue my future in automotive technology," said Debum. "Earning the DEWALT Trades Scholarship not only fuels my passion but also reinforces the importance of skilled trades in our world and shows the incredible support I have by my side that motivates me even more."

To learn more about DEWALT's Grow the Trades initiative, visit: .

*

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is a leader in total jobsite solutions. For more than 100 years, DEWALT has been powering the future of construction with tools and technologies that have been designed, built and tested to help deliver safety and productivity on every jobsite. For more information, visit or follow DEWALT on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK ) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 48,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

SOURCE DEWALT