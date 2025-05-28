Manatt Welcomes Notable Health Care Policy Leaders In Washington, D.C.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ellen Montz, former Deputy Administrator and Director at the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight at CMS, and Kyla Ellis, former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the Administrator at CMS, further strengthen Manatt's renowned offerings in health care, the ACA Marketplace and Medicaid

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced the arrival of Managing Director Ellen Montz and the return of Director Kyla Ellis to the Firm's Health Care group. Montz brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from her time at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and will advise clients on complex federal and state regulations and policies, state Medicaid programs and state-based marketplaces. Ellis has over a decade of leadership experience at the intersection of federal health policy, strategic advisory services and global health systems and will support clients on health care transformation and cross-sector policy implementation.

“Manatt's reputation for advising clients across all aspects of Medicaid and Marketplace strategy and innovation is unmatched, and Ellen and Kyla's arrivals only add to our capabilities in this space,” said Manatt CEO and Managing Partner Donna L. Wilson .“Their contributions will continue to set Manatt apart when it comes to issues involving health care as we provide our clients with a sophisticated understanding of ever-changing federal and state regulations and policies.”

Montz is a nationally respected health care leader bringing deep experience in the Marketplace and private insurance coverage as the former Deputy Administrator and Director at the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (CCIIO) at CMS and in Medicaid as former Chief Deputy and Chief Health Economist at Virginia Medicaid. Her strong understanding of state Medicaid programs and Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplaces, specifically when it comes to implementation and operation, will be invaluable to clients, as well as her work with managed care organizations and commercial private markets. At Manatt, Montz will support clients by leveraging her sophisticated background to assess plans and create strategies for implementation and innovation, especially in today's rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

Having recently served as Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the Administrator at CMS, Ellis helped shape and execute policy priorities across Medicare, Medicaid and the ACA Marketplace programs, including cross-cutting, high-impact initiatives like ACA enhancements, Medicare drug price negotiations, Medicaid redeterminations and the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act and No Surprises Act.

“Ellen and Kyla have been trusted leaders throughout their careers supporting health care organizations and federal and state policymakers on efforts that drive innovation, address barriers to health care coverage and advance health outcomes,” said Manatt Health Leader Bill Bernstein .“Their experiences helping industry stakeholders navigate regulatory and policy challenges make them strong additions to our team as we continue to help clients drive and respond to federal and state Medicaid and Marketplace initiatives.”

Prior to her work at CCIIO, Montz held other notable positions including Chief Deputy and Chief Health Economist for the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, senior fellow at The Century Foundation, and health care policy advisor for the White House Domestic Policy Council. She is currently a nonresident Senior Scholar at the University of Southern California Leonard D. Schaeffer Institute for Public Policy and Government Service.

During her previous tenure at Manatt, Ellis advised states, health plans and foundations on strategies to expand coverage, improve affordability and drive system innovation. Earlier in her career, Ellis worked at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Partners In Health and community-based clinics in sub-Saharan Africa.

“Manatt's commitment to advancing health care affordability, access and security through strategic thinking, innovative solutions and a holistic approach to client service makes it the ideal next step for me,” said Montz.“I look forward to collaborating with Manatt's brilliant roster of legal and consulting professionals to continue the impactful work that has been guiding my career-to achieve the highest quality care for people and communities nationwide.”

“I am passionate about continuing to improve our health care system and increase affordability access across the country and am thrilled to be rejoining Manatt as we work with clients to do just that,” said Ellis.“Manatt's unique multidisciplinary approach was a key reason I wanted to return, and I am excited to reunite with this team to offer clients comprehensive and strategic services that can meet the needs of today's changing health care landscape.”

Montz and Ellis join the Firm's roster of legal and consulting professionals who have also joined over the last year across core industry sectors, including Digital and Technology (Tod Cohen and Vejay Lalla ); Financial Services (Hope Adams , Warren Biro , Bill Broome , Haley Fiallo , Mike Katz , James Williams , Troy Zander ); Government and Regulatory (Nicholas (Nick) Doherty , Chris Dombrowski , Richard Leib and Darrell Steinberg ); and Health Care (Haider Andazola , Patrick Brennan , Doug Brown , Tom Cassels , Pat Cerundolo , Richard Cho , Mandy Cohen , Christina (Chrissy) Farr , Dr. Shamiram (Shami) Feinglass , Vin Gupta , Erin Estey Hertzog , Amy Hunsberger , Kendall Hussey , Jason Klimek , Ross Margulies , Tina Papagiannopoulos , Melindah Sharma , Alexander Somodevilla , Joshua Tauber , Jerome (Jerry) Tichner and Shaina Zurlin ).

Montz earned her Ph.D. from Harvard University, her M.P.A. from Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs and her B.A. from Rice University.

Ellis earned her M.B.A. and M.P.H. from John Hopkins University and B.A. from George Washington University.

