Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Callan JMB To Participate In Maxim Group's 2025 Virtual Tech Conference On June 3-5, 2025


2025-05-28 09:02:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRING BRANCH, Texas, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the“Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced it will participate in a fireside chat at Maxim Group's 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow, to be held from June 3-5, 2025.

Virtual Conference Fireside Chat
Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Time : 10:30 a.m. ET
Registration Link:

For more information on the conference, or to schedule a meeting with Callan JMB, please contact your Maxim representative or KCSA Strategic communications at ... .

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer a gold standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

Investor Contacts:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
...
212.896.1254


MENAFN28052025004107003653ID1109605749

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search