Fast Simon Advances Server-Side Rendering By Integrating With Shopify Hydrogen 2

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon , the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, today announced an enhanced integration with Shopify's Hydrogen 2, the latest evolution of Shopify's headless commerce framework. The new integration brings server-side rendering (SSR) capabilities to Fast Simon's AI-driven merchandising, search and personalization suite, delivering even faster load times, stronger SEO performance and seamless user experiences for Shopify merchants building custom storefronts.

Hydrogen 2 builds on Shopify's powerful React-based framework, now leveraging Remix to improve caching, streaming and performance across dynamic storefronts. Fast Simon's integration enables merchants to fully capitalize on Hydrogen 2's SSR infrastructure, ensuring that search and merchandising components are rendered server-side, boosting crawlability, improving time-to-first-byte (TTFB) and maintaining rich, dynamic content without sacrificing SEO.

“At Unimart, we want shoppers to find what they need online as quickly and easily as they would in a well-organized grocery store,” said Roberto Jimenez, CEO of Unimart.“With Fast Simon's Hydrogen 2 integration, we can surface the right products faster - like a digital end cap - making sure shoppers spend less time searching and more time enjoying what they came for.”

Core features of the Fast Simon and Shopify Hydrogen 2 integration include:



Server-side rendering of search and merchandising: All dynamic search results, recommendations and merchandising widgets are rendered on the server, boosting SEO and reducing TTFB.

Real-time personalization at scale: Merchants can deliver personalized product recommendations and collections server-side, combining speed with relevance.

Optimized caching and streaming: Hydrogen 2's Remix-powered architecture enables smarter caching strategies, reducing backend calls and accelerating content delivery. Low-code/no-code control: Merchants retain Fast Simon's intuitive, no-code editor for managing search and collections, even across headless builds.



About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value. Fast Simon powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands , including Steve Madden, White Fox Boutique, HEYDUDE and Hoover. Fast Simon integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics and WooCommerce.

