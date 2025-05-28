UK-South America Partnership To Help Prevent Cocaine Smuggling

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The UK will be better protected from deadly cocaine as the government strengthens crucial partnerships with Colombia and Ecuador to tackle drug smuggling at source.

Security minister Dan Jarvis struck a co-operation agreement as part of the first-ever visit by a security minister to the two countries. Colombia remains the world's largest cocaine producer while Ecuador has emerged as a key smuggling route, with organised crime groups targeting UK borders.

As part of efforts to tackle the trade upstream, Home Office International Operations, Border Force officers and UK law enforcement have been stationed in Colombia and Ecuador. Officers have provided training, equipment and support to enhance the capabilities of South American law enforcement – better-preventing cocaine from reaching British borders.

This UK law enforcement presence has had a significant impact on cocaine seizures. Of the 64 tonnes seized by the ports and airports division of anti-narcotics police in Colombia, 50.5 tonnes can be attributed to activity supported by Home Office International Operations. In Ecuador, Home Office International supported the seizure of nearly 95 out of the 300 tonnes seized by police last year.

During his visit, minister Jarvis signed a memorandum of understanding with Ecuador, cementing both countries' commitment to dismantling and disrupting violent criminal networks, which threaten the safety of communities in Britain and South America alike.

On behalf of the UK, minister Jarvis donated further equipment to Ecuador's law enforcement unit to aid their operations to disrupt illegal activity.

Security minister Jarvis said:

“We will not tolerate criminal gangs exploiting international routes and bringing harmful drugs into our communities. That's why this government is deepening our security partnerships with Colombia and Ecuador to strengthen our frontline fight against organised crime.

“Our agreement marks a step forward in our international efforts to prevent drugs reaching the UK. We are making strong progress on this with cocaine seizures by Border Force in England increasing by 75 percent since last year.

“As part of our Safer Streets Mission, we will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to prevent cocaine from crossing our border and strengthening our security, a cornerstone of this government's Plan for Change.”

In a speech, minister Jarvis recognised the sacrifices and bravery of frontline officers in South America to disrupt and dismantle organised crime gangs. Officers are continuing to protect their local communities but also communities across the world as the war on drugs continues. The UK, Colombia and Ecuador all remain resolute in their commitment to tackling illegal drug smuggling.

In Colombia, Border Force officers provided bespoke training to a team who had previously seized only 14kg of cocaine destined for UK ports last year. Following a 2-week training course in March this year, the team have already prevented 1.4 tonnes from reaching the UK.

This international action comes as cocaine-related deaths in England and Wales rose by 31 percent between 2022 and 2023. As part of the Plan for Change, the government is committed to making streets safer by driving down drug misuse and harms through prevention and treatment.

UK Border Force are also taking action to prevent cocaine from reaching the UK border and harming communities. In January 2025, Border Force's National Deep Rummage team seized 1.5 tonnes of cocaine on a ship travelling from Ecuador, with an estimated street value of just under £60 million.

There have also been record seizures of cocaine in recent years, with over 26 tonnes seized by Border Force in England, a 75 percent increase compared to the year before.

The post UK-South America partnership to help prevent cocaine smuggling appeared first on Caribbean News Global .