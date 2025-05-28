High Point Arts Council Renews Autism And Sensory Training, Maintains Designation As A Certified Autism Centertm

- Beverly Lewis, HPAC director of operations and programs

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- High Point Arts Council (HPAC) renews its Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) credential, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Renewing the designation included staff undergoing updated autism and sensory training to help them understand how to best welcome and support visitors.

“High Point Arts Council (HPAC) constantly seeks new ways to expand our arts programs and educational offerings. HPAC celebrates entering its third year as a Certified Autism CenterTM! This is exciting news!” says High Point Arts Council director of operations and programs, Beverly Lewis.“Sensory-friendly programs are designed for individuals with autism and other sensory sensitivities, like ADHD and Alzheimer's. Our team is trained through IBCCES and is eager to continue providing sensory-friendly programs. HPAC strives to keep art alive and accessible while enriching the lives of our community members. We are taking intentional steps to ensure the arts can be experienced with joy.”

“Renewing the CAC designation proves High Point Arts Council's dedication and ongoing efforts to create a space that is welcoming and inclusive to every individual,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“We are proud to continue our partnership with the arts council, and look forward to seeing the continued impact this certification will have on both staff and visitors.”

HPAC makes efforts to consider various guests' needs in the development and design of events, programs, and activities. They recently included their Page to Stage Children's theatre, which is a sensory program for literacy. In June, the Vinmark International Dance company will showcase a multicultural dance performance with sensory elements. HPAC's summer concert series makes consideration to provide guests with a designated calm area.

HPAC's certification renewal continues to play a part in High Point's designation as a Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD). The CAD designation is given to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. To learn about all the certified options High Point has to offer, visit .

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, High Points Art Council is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter and AutismTravel, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.



About High Point Arts Council

Since 1962, the Arts Council has served the arts needs of the community. Our mission is to uplift, unite, and provide an umbrella of support to the arts community. Our goal is threefold:

1. To uplift the creative community by advocating for the arts at a local, state, and national level.

2. To unite the residents of the greater High Point area by providing accessible and inclusive arts programming.

3. To provide an umbrella of support to the creative community through financial assistance, professional development opportunities, and encouraging artistic collaboration.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and CertifiedAutismCenter – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

...

