Stmicroelectronics' Compact, Configurable Automotive Driver Adds Extra Safety Pins

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The L9026 8-channel driver from STMicroelectronics has six configurable high-side/low-side outputs and two high-side outputs, delivering a flexible solution in a choice of compact outlines for space-constrained applications. With a limp-home mode in case of controller failure and two extra input pins for failsafe operation, the L9026 enhances safety and reliability.

Capable of driving multiple relays, solenoids, LEDs, and resistive loads in equipment such as body electronics, climate controls, and fuel-injection systems, the L9026 can handle resistive, capacitive, and inductive loads. The device has an SPI interface with registers for storing the device configuration as well as internal mapping and PWM behavior. The limp-home mode, activated according to register settings OR-ed with the external failsafe pins, allows two drivers to remain operational after detection of a fault or supply undervoltage.

With advanced diagnostic and protection features for each channel, the L9026 eases ISO 26262 system-level qualification up to ASIL-B in safety-related applications. There is protection against open and short circuits, overcurrent, and overtemperature, with real-time diagnostics available at the SPI interface. Additional features increase flexibility and save the system bill of materials, such as the bulb-inrush mode that automatically protects against excessive power-on current. The L9026 guarantees operation during cranking with battery voltage as low as 3V.

The choice of packages includes HTSSOP and a 5mm x 5mm x 1mm VFQFPN32 that provides an unusually compact option for in-vehicle use. The L9026 is in production now, priced from $1.60 in the HTSSOP24 and $0.90 in the VFQFPN32 for orders of 1000 pieces.

