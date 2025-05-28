403
Who Ruled America? Biden's Aides And The Specter Of High Treason
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) The specter of a new Watergate looms over Washington, with revelations about former President Joe Biden's presidency igniting a firestorm that some, including CNN's Jake Tapper, argue surpasses the 1970s scandal in gravity.
Dubbed“Biden's Politburo,” the inner circle of aides and unelected officials accused of steering the White House during Biden's cognitive decline is now under scrutiny for decisions that critics, including President Donald Trump, brand as bordering on high treason.
As calls mount for investigations into who truly governed America from 2021 to 2025, the question reverberates: Was it Biden, or a shadow cabinet exploiting his frailty? The answer could unravel the constitutional fabric of the nation.
The allegations are stark. Biden, plagued by evident cognitive lapses-publicly addressing a deceased congresswoman, stumbling in speeches-was allegedly a figurehead, with aides wielding an“auto pen” to enact policies like open borders that Trump insists Biden never intended.
A New York Times opinion piece,“Biden is a Scapegoat, the Democrats are the Problem,” reveals a Democratic Party and White House staff aware of Biden's“weakness, forgetfulness, confusion, and incoherence” but silent, rationalizing his condition while stifling inquiries.
This cover-up, likened to a Soviet-style politburo, saw unelected officials allegedly orchestrate decisions, from immigration to foreign policy, that plunged America into crises.
Who Ruled America? Biden's Aides and the specter of High Treason
Trump, expressing sympathy yet fury, accuses these aides of“stealing the presidency,” endangering national security, and committing“treason at the highest level.”
Health disclosures deepen the scandal. Biden's last prostate-specific antigen test in 2014, with no cancer detected, contrasts with a later claim of stage-four cancer, raising suspicions of concealed medical crises.
The White House's failure to monitor his health, despite advanced resources, suggests either negligence or deliberate obfuscation.
Former Senator Corey Gardner frames this as a constitutional crisis, likening the White House to a“board of directors” with Biden as a mere member, not the“CEO.”
Who, then, was the acting president? The absence of 25th Amendment discussions, which could have transferred power, fuels speculation that aides prioritized control over duty.
The FBI's politicization under Biden compounds the narrative of misrule.
New Director Kash Patel and Deputy Dan Bongino allege that former leaders like James Comey weaponized the agency, with Comey's recent social media post-seashells arranged as“86 47,” interpreted as a call to“eliminate” Trump-prompting Secret Service probes.
Patel claims Comey and others, through the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, lied to courts and rigged the 2016 election, actions enabled by a weak Biden administration.
This suggests a broader pattern: unelected officials, from aides to FBI brass, filled a leadership vacuum, making disastrous decisions unchecked.
If Biden was not in command, the implications are profound. Policies like the open border, blamed for 20 million illegal crossings and surging crime, may reflect aides' agendas, not voter mandates, undermining democratic legitimacy.
An investigation, demanded by both parties, could expose a cabal that bypassed the Constitution, potentially warranting charges of treason for endangering the nation. The public, already distrustful after media denials of Biden's decline, craves answers.
As Patel unearths hidden FBI documents and Congress prepares to probe, America braces for truths that could redefine its governance-and its trust in power.
