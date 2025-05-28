403
Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Pakistan Stand for Sovereignty
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani Leader Ilham Aliyev emphasized on Wednesday that Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan consistently advocate for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and justice.
Speaking during a trilateral summit held in Lachin alongside Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Premier Shahbaz Sharif, Aliyev underscored the shared commitment of the three nations: “Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan have always stood for sovereignty, territorial integrity and justice.”
Aliyev highlighted the significance of the summit, describing it as having “great symbolic meaning.”
He recalled that the inaugural meeting of this kind occurred in July of the previous year and expressed his confidence that this newly formed diplomatic tradition would continue in the future.
Addressing the topic of energy cooperation, Aliyev pointed out the transformative impact of Azerbaijan and Türkiye’s joint efforts on the regional and broader energy landscape.
He remarked that “our countries have played an important role in ensuring energy security,” emphasizing the initiation of large-scale projects focused on both the generation and distribution of renewable energy resources.
In addition, Aliyev stressed the strategic value of the transport corridors that link Asia and Europe via Azerbaijan and Türkiye.
These pathways are crucial in facilitating trade and enhancing connectivity across continents.
He further noted Pakistan's increasing engagement in this network through the advancement of a multimodal freight route, stating that its involvement would significantly enhance trilateral collaboration moving forward.
