Zelensky Names Three Most Realistic Venues For Talks With Russia
Speaking with journalists, Zelensky stated, "I believe the three most realistic sites are Türkiye, the Vatican, and Switzerland. They are clear and neutral. We are ready for any format."
He also mentioned his upcoming meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who had recently held discussions in Moscow.
"The Turkish side is aware that we are considering several venues. We have already conducted preparatory work regarding the Vatican and Switzerland. In principle, everyone supports the Vatican, though it seems Russia does not, based on what we see in the media space. I also want to thank Giorgia Meloni and the Pope, as both have expressed their willingness for further meetings. Switzerland is also highly interested, and we have no objections. We support of the," the President emphasized.Read also: Zelensky comments on forecasts of 1,000 Russian drones per da
Meanwhile, according to Zelenskyy, Moscow continues to push for negotiations in Belarus.
"The Russians have signaled Belarus as a venue across multiple channels. How can I describe this? If they are unwilling to negotiate seriously, they should simply state that they are not ready or do not want to end the war. For us, Belarus remains the country from which missiles were launched against Ukraine-an ally of the aggressor. Russian troops also entered from Belarus. Holding talks there is simply impossible," Zelensky emphasized.
As Ukrinform previously reported, U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg stated in a May 27 interview with Fox News that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia could take place in Geneva.
On May 16, delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Turkey held trilateral talks at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul. A key outcome of the discussions was an agreement to proceed with a prisoner exchange under the“1,000 for 1,000” format.
Photo: President's Office
