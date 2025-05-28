Kyslytsya Discusses Future Prospects Of Peace Process With Turkish Ambassador

MENAFN - UkrinForm) First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya met with Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine Mustafa Levent Bilgen to discuss the future prospects of the peace process.

The meeting took place on May 27, Ukrinform reports, referring to the Foreign Ministry's press service .

During the discussion, the two officials addressed key issues of bilateral cooperation and the broader international agenda.

"The parties placed particular focus on the results of the meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations held in Istanbul on May 16. The diplomats exchanged views on the future of the peace process," the Foreign Ministry stated.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to supporting peace efforts between Ukraine and Russia, expressing interest in hosting the next round of negotiations on Turkish soil.

Photo: Foreign Ministry