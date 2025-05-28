Zelensky Arrives In Berlin
The Office of the President of Ukraine released a video of Zelensky's arrival, Ukrinform reports.
As reported earlier, Zelensky's visit includes a meeting with Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, followed by a joint press conference scheduled for 13:30. Later, Zelensky and Merz are expected to meet with representatives of German companies to discuss bilateral cooperation.
In the afternoon, President Zelensky is set to meet with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace for further discussions.
Photo: Screenshot from video
Video: President's Office
