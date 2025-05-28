Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Arrives In Berlin

Zelensky Arrives In Berlin


2025-05-28 08:53:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Berlin.

The Office of the President of Ukraine released a video of Zelensky's arrival, Ukrinform reports.

As reported earlier, Zelensky's visit includes a meeting with Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, followed by a joint press conference scheduled for 13:30. Later, Zelensky and Merz are expected to meet with representatives of German companies to discuss bilateral cooperation.

In the afternoon, President Zelensky is set to meet with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace for further discussions.

Photo: Screenshot from video

Video: President's Office

MENAFN28052025000193011044ID1109605663

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search