Ukraine Rejects Russian Myths Of Frontline Breakthrough

Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, has refuted Russian propaganda claims about a so-called"collapse of the front" in Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, Kovalenko wrote this in a Telegram post.

He stated that the enemy is amassing forces in Kursk and Belgorod regions and engaging in battles in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces have been preparing for these enemy actions, and all Russian activity is accompanied by aggressive propaganda about a 'collapse of the front' and their alleged ability to advance as far as 50 kilometers, which does not reflect the reality or the actual capabilities of Russian troops," Kovalenko noted.

The head of the Center emphasized that Ukraine's defense remains strong, and Russian propaganda traditionally inflates its military capabilities“to obscure the truth.” He reminded readers of similar claims made a year ago during events in Vovchansk, when the enemy talked about an offensive on Kharkiv.

"Of course, fighting in the border areas is intense, and the situation is complicated due to the large number of enemy forces, but their capabilities are far from what Russian war correspondents report. The most important thing is that those war correspondents know it too," Kovalenko remarked.

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, four settlements in the region are currently under Russian military control.