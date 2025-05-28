Russians Attack Industrial Facility In Kirovohrad Region, Three Injured
As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by Head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andrii Raikovych on Telegram .
According to him, Kirovohrad region came under enemy attack during the night.
"An industrial facility in Svitlovodsk was attacked. The fire has already been contained. As of now, three people are known to be injured," he wrote.
In addition, 76 private houses and one nine-story residential building were damaged.
In addition, 76 private houses and one nine-story residential building were damaged.

All relevant emergency services are working at the scene, Raikovych added.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, eight people, including a 4-year-old girl, were injured in two settlements in Kharkiv region as a result of a Russian drone strike.
