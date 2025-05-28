Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,050 Over Past Day

2025-05-28 08:53:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022, to May 28, 2025, the total combat losses of Russian forces in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 983,890 personnel, including 1,050 over the past day alone.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

In addition to personnel losses, Russian forces have lost 10,864 tanks (+4), 22,644 armored combat vehicles (+2), 28,355 artillery systems (+18), 1,397 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (+0), 1,171 air defense systems (+0), 372 aircraft (+0), 336 helicopters (+0), 37,918 operational-tactical UAVs (+65), 3,265 cruise missiles (+0), 28 ships/boats (+0), one submarine (+0), 49,959 vehicles and fuel tankers (+52), 3,902 pieces of special equipment (+0).

Figures are being updated.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian cannons, drone launch sites in Vovchansk sector

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 27, there were 166 combat clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders, with the Pokrovsk direction remaining the hottest area, where the enemy carried out 53 assault and offensive actions.

