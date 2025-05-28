A New Chapter In Baltimore: BCL Unveils Headquarters For Economic Equity

BALTIMORE, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore Community Lending (BCL) invites the public to join a special celebration as it opens the doors to its new headquarters on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 , from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at 301 N Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD .

The new headquarters marks a bold step forward in BCL's ongoing commitment to advancing economic equity, supporting small businesses, and strengthening underserved communities across Baltimore. This momentous occasion will also honor the legacy of Frank Coakley , a visionary leader whose life's work championed empowerment and opportunity for all.

Guests will enjoy a meaningful program that includes a formal welcome and introduction to the new center, a dedication ceremony honoring Frank Coakley, and remarks from a slate of distinguished speakers. Confirmed attendees include the Governor of Maryland , Mayor of Baltimore , U.S. Senator Ben Cardin , Maryland State Senator Antonio Hayes , and members of the Baltimore City Council . Remarks will also be shared by Sekwan Merritt , the project's lead electrician, Watchen Harris Bruce , President & CEO of BCL, and members of the Coakley family. The event will conclude with a community-wide ribbon-cutting ceremony , guided tours of the building led by BCL staff, and an opportunity to network and enjoy refreshments with community members and civic leaders.

The Business Development and Resource Center (BD&RC) embodies our deep commitment to fostering economic growth and community revitalization. Through this dedicated hub, we aim to strengthen Baltimore's small business ecosystem by empowering entrepreneurs, creating jobs, and driving economic opportunity," said Watchen Harris Bruce , President & CEO of Baltimore Community Lending.

RSVPs are encouraged. For more information or to confirm attendance, please register here .

About Baltimore Community Lending

Baltimore Community Lending is a mission-based lender and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) providing loans and technical assistance to small businesses and affordable housing developers in underserved and disadvantaged low-income communities in the Baltimore region.

Media Contact:

Deja Cromartie

Regan Farley

4104048753

[email protected]

SOURCE Baltimore Community Lending

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED