Uniquely Female Founded And Owned Award-Winning Organic Gin Brand, Astraea Spirits, Secures Prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition Double Gold Nod, Solidifying Wider Current Position As One Of The Highest Rated London Dry Gin Globally

"We have been working hard to quietly and strategically build what we see as one of the forerunners in the emerging gin category which is incredibly gratifying to see come to life," states Danielle Leavell, Founder and Master Distiller of Astraea Spirits.

Leavell continues, "This is really just the beginning of all of the very exciting upcoming milestones ahead for the business in 2025 and beyond, and we look forward to sharing more notable company updates like this one in the year ahead."

About Astraea Spirits

Astraea Spirits is redefining what American gin can be. Distilled in the style of a London Dry, crafted to exacting EU regulations, and made with certified organic botanicals, ours is the cleanest gin produced in the United States. We bring European craftsmanship to life through a bold American lens while elevating the category with nuance, integrity, and a deep sense of place.

Each bottle of Astraea captures the wild beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Clean, floral, and herbaceous, our gins invite you on a sensory journey from the mist-covered Cascade Mountains to the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. This is American gin, reimagined.

To learn more about Astraea Spirits, check out or follow the company on social at @astraeaspirits.

Company Contact

Danielle Leavell

Founder and Master Distiller

Astraea Spirits

[email protected]

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

Founder and CEO

The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE Astraea Spirits