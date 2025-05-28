Jackie Sinclair Launches Content Repurposing Agency For Small Businesses Built For The AI Era
Content repurposing isn't just about saving time-it's about working smarter. Jackie Sinclair & Co. takes your existing blogs, videos, or podcasts and turns them into an interconnected web of social posts, newsletters, SEO-rich articles, and video outlines that multiply your reach without multiplying your workload. Jackie also champions AI as an empowerment tool-not a replacement.
More than a creative entrepreneur, Jackie partners with her husband in multiple ventures and manages the beautiful chaos of homeschooling. She's a passionate advocate for business owners defining success on their own terms, uplifting others with encouragement, practical tips, mentoring, and ideas for sustainable growth.
Look Like You Have a Team (Even If You Don't)
Forget cookie-cutter content and overpriced retainers. Jackie Sinclair & Co. offers simple, done-for-you repurposing packages that deliver consistent visibility without the complexity or stress. Business owners get professional, authentic content that feels like them-without hiring a full marketing team or navigating complicated strategies.
Packages include:
-
Social Spark – From written content like blogs or articles
Social Symphony – From video or podcast content (with transcripts + YouTube-ready copy)
Social Catalyst – Topic-driven builds with SEO keyword research and optimized assets
Starting at $300, the agency makes professional content easy, accessible, and effective for small businesses.
Testimonials
"When it comes to content creation and repurposing, Jackie Sinclair is the absolute BEST! Her Social Cycle process blew away over 500 female entrepreneurs in my community. She's an incredible teacher and expert."- D.K., Woman's Business Coach
"The most attended session of our event! We're eager to schedule Jackie again-her actionable content strategies truly help small business owners."- J.M., Conference Manager, Small Business Expo US
From Media to Main Stage
Jackie is a featured host on The American Dream TV-streaming on Amazon Prime, Tubi, and YouTube TV-sharing stories of lifestyle, real estate, and business innovation in Southern California.
Watch here:
She has spoken nationwide in person and virtually around the globe, inspiring business owners to embrace AI, simplify content creation, and grow visibility sustainably.
For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking opportunities, visit: or contact:
Jackie Sinclair
Founder, Jackie Sinclair & Co.
Palm Springs, CA
[email protected
Instagram: @jackiesinclairandco
SOURCE Jackie Sinclair & Co.
