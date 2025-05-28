CITGO Supports Mental Health Programs With $60,000 In Donations

HOUSTON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, CITGO is donating $60,000 to support mental health and wellness programs across its operating communities.

"One of the many ways we care for our employees and surrounding communities is by supporting mental health programs and services," said CITGO Vice President Human Resources and Support Services Kresha Sivinski. "Our donation will help these local organizations promote community wellness by expanding access to care, challenging stigma, and inspiring hope."

CITGO will donate $15,000 to each of the following nonprofit organizations:



Family Counseling Service (FCS) , based in Corpus Christi, Texas, provides professional therapy and support to individuals and families throughout the Coastal Bend region. This donation will help fund mental health programs specifically designed for youth.



National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Houston , is dedicated to advocacy, education, support, and raising public awareness for individuals and families affected by mental illness. As the presenting sponsor of NAMIWalks Greater Houston 2025, CITGO is helping raise critical awareness and funds for mental health services.



Family & Youth Counseling Agency Healthy Women Initiative , based in Lake Charles, La., focuses on the mental well-being of women at every stage of life. Recognizing women's unique challenges in balancing careers, family, and personal needs, the donation will help fund professional counseling, case management, and access to community resources.

NAMI Will-Grundy , based in Joliet, Ill., offers free peer-led support to individuals living with a mental health condition and their families, as well as advocacy, education, and outreach. CITGO's donation will support the organization's 5th Annual BeActive 5K Walk/Run and other initiatives focused on recovery and community engagement.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

