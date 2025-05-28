403
Superyacht ARKTOS To Be Offered At Auction By G3 Auctions
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A testament to Arktos' exceptional seaworthiness, safety, and structural integrity, she is RINA Unrestricted Navigation certified-allowing for confident blue-water cruising anywhere in the world. Her charter guests have included well known international artists, singers, painters, and architects; all seeking a rare sailing experience that celebrates the fine art of yachting. With a stellar pedigree and boundless adventures still ahead, this superyacht is an extraordinary opportunity for the discerning buyer. Originally asking €4,700,000, Arktos is listed with Panagos Lemos of Capital Yachting and Pantelis Stathis of IYC. Don't miss the chance to bid on this truly unique and lovingly maintained example of maritime history. For auction information visit G3auctions or call 1-678-333-3000.
