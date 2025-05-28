Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Superyacht ARKTOS To Be Offered At Auction By G3 Auctions

Superyacht ARKTOS To Be Offered At Auction By G3 Auctions


2025-05-28 08:46:34
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A testament to Arktos' exceptional seaworthiness, safety, and structural integrity, she is RINA Unrestricted Navigation certified-allowing for confident blue-water cruising anywhere in the world. Her charter guests have included well known international artists, singers, painters, and architects; all seeking a rare sailing experience that celebrates the fine art of yachting. With a stellar pedigree and boundless adventures still ahead, this superyacht is an extraordinary opportunity for the discerning buyer. Originally asking €4,700,000, Arktos is listed with Panagos Lemos of Capital Yachting and Pantelis Stathis of IYC. Don't miss the chance to bid on this truly unique and lovingly maintained example of maritime history. For auction information visit G3auctions or call 1-678-333-3000.

Media Contact:

Guy Masters

+1-678-333-3000

[email protected]

SOURCE G3 Auctions

MENAFN28052025003732001241ID1109605603

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search