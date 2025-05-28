St. Buena Vida Debuts Non-Alcoholic Wine With Next-Gen Tech And A Brand-Forward Approach

Tasting Notes: The wine opens with aromas of ripe pear, green apple skin, fresh citrus, and white flowers. On the palate, it's dry and bright, with crisp pear, lemon zest, and a touch of stone fruit layered over subtle minerality. The finish is clean, refreshing, and lightly effervescent - a sparkling wine built for easy sipping and elevated moments.

Founded by entrepreneur Lawrence Bremer, St. Buena Vida was created to bring greater craft and care to the evolving non-alcoholic wine category. According to NIQ, non-alcoholic wine grew by 27.2% year-over-year as of January 2025, part of a broader shift that's turning non-alc into one of the fastest-growing segments in beverage.

"The modern drinker sees the value in great non-alcoholic options and wants to include them as part of what they reach for," said Bremer. "We're focused on delivering premium wines that reflect transparency, quality, and taste. And we're building a lifestyle brand that inspires moments that feel just as rewarding."

Taking cues from the pace and pleasure of Mediterranean life, the brand is rooted in the ethos of good living. It celebrates slowing down, finding beauty in the everyday, and embracing the quiet luxury of a life well lived.

St. Buena Vida successfully soft-launched in January as a featured brand in the showcase program at Spirited Away, a specialty retailer helping to shape the non-alcoholic space. The program highlights emerging brands and introduces them directly to consumers in a curated, in-store setting.

"We've hosted more than 60 showcases to date, and St. Buena Vida had the strongest sales performance we've seen," said Douglas Watters, Founder of Spirited Away. "It's even more remarkable given that the brand is just getting started and currently offers only one SKU."

With its dry, crisp profile and balanced acidity, the wine shines on retail shelves and on-premise lists. Its versatility and brand-forward appeal make it a strong fit for restaurants, bars, and today's modern drinker.

To support US expansion, St. Buena Vida recently partnered with Hatch Celler, a boutique beverage sales consultancy focused on building premium brands. The wine is currently available in 25 retail locations across the United States, and online at .

About St. Buena Vida

St. Buena Vida is a premium non-alcoholic wine brand rooted in the ethos of good living. It celebrates slowing down, beautiful moments, and the quiet luxury of living well. The brand offers high-quality wines with real character, made for modern drinkers who care about what they're drinking and how it fits into their life.

