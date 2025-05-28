Zoetic Global Announces Leadership Transition Following The Passing Of Co-Founder And Chairman Jerome Ringo

ORLANDO, Fla., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoetic Global , a leader in delivering innovative solutions for energy, water, refrigerants, and rare-earth, today announced changes to its executive leadership following the unexpected passing of its co-founder and Executive Chairman, Jerome Ringo, on April 30, 2025.

Co-founder Avery Hong, who has served as CEO since 2015, will assume the additional role of Chairman of the Board. Chris Thompson, previously Chief Technology Officer, has been appointed President. The leadership changes, effective immediately, follow a comprehensive transition process designed to ensure operational continuity.

"Jerome Ringo's vision and commitment to global sustainability have shaped Zoetic's mission and impact," said Avery Hong. "We are committed to advancing and building on the foundation Jerome established. Chris's promotion to President is a natural progression. He has been a critical member of our business development team, and his deep understanding of our technology portfolio and business acumen have helped secure many of the initiatives we are working on. Our operations and strategic initiatives continue without interruption under our new leadership structure."

Remembering Jerome Ringo

Jerome Ringo was a pioneering environmental leader and business executive whose career spanned over four decades in industry, advocacy, and international development. Born and raised in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Jerome's early experiences led him to a lifelong dedication to environmental protection and economic opportunity.

Jerome led the Apollo Alliance, uniting labor, business, and environmental interests to advance clean energy and economic growth. As co-founder and Executive Chairman of Zoetic Global, he spearheaded the company's expansion into emerging markets, focusing on innovative solutions for energy security and sustainable development. Internationally recognized, Jerome represented the United States at the Kyoto Protocol negotiations and addressed global forums on climate and economic development.

Jerome's leadership, integrity, and vision leave a lasting legacy at Zoetic and across the broader environmental and business communities.

Leadership Continuity and Strategic Focus

Co-founder Avery Hong brings extensive experience in international project finance, energy technology, and market expansion to his expanded role as Chairman and CEO. Under his leadership, Zoetic has established a strong presence in the rare earth and critical minerals sectors, supporting global supply chains and driving economic growth.

Chris Thompson has a proven track record in innovation and operational excellence. With decades of experience leading technology and manufacturing organizations, he has delivered award-winning products and driven growth in highly regulated sectors. Chris will continue to propel Zoetic's growth by managing deal flow and fostering new business opportunities. He will also oversee daily operations and ensure the successful execution of Zoetic's strategic initiatives.

Zoetic Global remains well-positioned to execute on existing contracts and pursue new opportunities in the critical minerals sector while advancing its data center and AI business. The company continues to focus on building its global business in rare earth and critical materials, leveraging its expertise and partnerships to deliver value for stakeholders and support sustainable economic development. Visit Zoetic Global for more information.

About Zoetic Global

Zoetic Global is a sustainability-focused solutions provider dedicated to delivering essential energy, water, and technologies to areas in greatest need. Through collaboration with technology and strategic partners, Zoetic has curated a compelling portfolio of solutions to address critical issues. The name "Zoetic," meaning "pertaining to life," symbolizes the company's commitment to impactful solutions.

SOURCE Zoetic Global

