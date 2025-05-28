Reveal Appoints Lynda Clarizio As Strategic Advisor To Drive Next Phase Of Growth

Industry Veteran with Deep Measurement and Data Experience Joins Advisory Board

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal, the leading out-of-home (OOH) measurement platform, today announced the appointment of Lynda Clarizio to its strategic advisory board. This comes as Reveal accelerates the growth of its OOH campaign measurement business and audience measurement products, solidifying its commitment to providing the OOH industry with reliable measurement data to fuel advertising growth.

"As OOH approaches its inflection point, Reveal is committed to supporting its growth by spearheading groundbreaking OOH ad campaign measurement solutions and introducing audience measurement products for emerging OOH channels such as dynamic fleets and retail media," said Brian Handly, CEO of Reveal. "No one in the ad industry is better suited to help guide us on our path to delivering measurement products that drive industry growth than Lynda."

"I am thrilled to partner with Reveal at such a pivotal time for the OOH industry," said Lynda Clarizio. "Leveraging my experience, I look forward to helping Reveal realize its full potential to drive OOH growth by creating consistent, reliable measurement solutions across the OOH landscape. Accurate and actionable measurement is key to unlocking the full value of OOH for advertisers and stakeholders alike."

Lynda Clarizio is Co-Founder and General Partner of The 98 and a recognized leader in digital media, data, and technology. With over 20 years of experience, she has held leadership roles at Nielsen, AOL, AppNexus, and more, driving growth and innovation in data-driven businesses. Lynda also serves on several corporate and non-profit boards and is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Princeton University.

With Clarizio's guidance and extensive expertise, Reveal is poised to enhance its offerings and strengthen its position as the leader in the OOH measurement landscape. Reveal recently released Campaign Benchmarks showing lift in 17 verticals for outcomes like store traffic, in-app actions, website activities and brand sentiment is the latest example of how Reveal delivers in ways that promote industry growth.

About Reveal:

Since 2014, Reveal has been a trusted leader in out-of-home audience measurement. Dedicated to providing advertisers with actionable campaign insights, Reveal continues to set the benchmark for data accuracy and reliability in the out-of-home advertising space.

SOURCE Reveal

