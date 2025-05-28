403
Erdogan, Aliyev Unveil Lachin International Airport
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev officially opened the Lachin International Airport, according to a statement by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate shared on X.
The two heads of state took part in a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and were handed symbolic keys to mark the occasion.
Erdogan journeyed to Lachin to join in Azerbaijan’s Independence Day festivities and to witness the airport’s grand opening.
Following the event, the leaders addressed the media at a nearby hotel, where they were also scheduled to engage in bilateral discussions.
During the press briefing, Erdogan highlighted the importance of the new airport, stating, “First and foremost, Lachin's acquisition of such a magnificent airport as the third airport in the region has elevated Azerbaijan to a much stronger position. After Fuzuli, Lachin and the ceremonies to be held here will hopefully enable Azerbaijan to look toward a broader horizon.”
The Lachin International Airport represents the third such facility constructed by Azerbaijan in areas reclaimed after a 44-day conflict with Armenia that took place in the autumn of 2020.
