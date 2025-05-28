Helport AI To Participate In The Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference On June 3-5, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the“Company”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services, today announced that Amy Fong, President & Interim Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference taking place at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel on June 3-5, 2025.

Baird's Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference is a renowned event among consumer, technology & services sector players. This invite-only conference brings together institutional and private equity investors with senior management from approximately 250 public and privately held companies for idea sharing, presentations and networking.

In addition to participating in 1x1 meetings with investors throughout the conference, Ms. Fong will take part in Baird's Business Process Outsourcing (“BPO”) Dinner on Monday, June 2, 2025.

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services. Its flagship product, AI Assist, acts as a real-time co-pilot for customer contact teams, delivering smart guidance and tools designed to drive sales, improve customer engagement, and lower costs. The Company's mission is to empower everyone to work as an expert-using AI to elevate, not replace, human capability. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking, including, but not limited to, Helport AI's business strategies, expansion plans, and anticipated results. These statements involve risks and uncertainties based on current expectations and projections. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

